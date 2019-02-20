Buy Photo Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State speech to a combined chamber Tuesday evening, February 12, 2019, in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Lansing. (Photo11: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a new executive order to reorganize Michigan’s environmental department, removing two provisions that prompted the Republican-led Legislature to reject an earlier version.

The order, which the Legislature will have 60 days to consider, would again create the new Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy with an emphasis on clean water and combatting climate change.

The GOP-led Legislature voted down Whitmer’s initial executive order because it would have eliminated oversight panels lawmakers created last year to oversee environmental rule-making and permit application processes.

The new version eliminates an Environmental Science Advisory Board but retains the rules and permit review boards — at least for now.

Whitmer has warned the added layer of bureaucracy could slow state responses to environmental threats and has asked Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel for a legal opinion on whether the panels conflict with federal requirements under the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.

“Every Michigander deserves safe, clean drinking water, and I’m not going to let partisan politics slow down the important work that needs to get done right now to protect public health,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That’s why I’m taking action to sign this new executive order so we can start cleaning up our drinking water, protect the Great Lakes, and take action to address climate change.”

The Michigan Constitution gives the governor authority to reorganize state government, but it also gives the Legislature 60 days to reverse any executive order by majority vote. Last week’s rejection was the first of its kind since 1977.

The rare move marked the first power struggle between Whitmer and the Legislature following weeks of bipartisan platitudes at the onset of a new era of divided government. Democrats won election to stop statewide seats in November, but the GOP retained control of the state House and Senate.

Whitmer could have withdrawn her order to avoid rejection, as past governors have done, but instead forced Republicans to vote it down.

Mary Brady-Enerson, Michigan director for the Clean Water Action environmental group, praised Whitmer’s new order an hour before it was officially announced, saying it will “accomplish many of the same goals” than the version Republicans had rejected while playing “politics with our drinking water.”

The new public advocate positions for clean water and environmental justice “will give thousands of Michigan residents who can’t currently drink the water coming from their taps a place to turn and a louder voice in state government,” Brady-Enerson said.

State Rep. Beth Griffin on Tuesday introduced a resolution urging Whitmer to submit a new executive order without language in the original that had “sought to abolish legislatively created entities in a manner inconsistent with the intention of the Legislature.”

Despite the initial rejection, “the Legislature is committed to safeguarding the health and safety of Michigan's citizens and families by protecting the environment and improving access to safe, clean drinking water,” the resolution said.

Republicans and business groups contend the rules and permit panels will give citizens a new avenue to challenge overzealous state regulators, but Democrats and environmental groups say they will give industry appointees an outsized voice in the regulations their companies have to operate under.

House leadership opted against voting on the resolution Wednesday after productive discussions between Whitmer and Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said spokesman Gideon D’Assandro.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, had also urged Whitmer to define the term “environmental justice” in her environmental order.

“If we can get that done, I don’t think there will be too much trouble getting her reorganization executive order completed,” Shirkey said earlier Wednesday.

Michigan Environmental Director Liesl Clark said Tuesday that rejection of the original executive order did not pose any major logistical challenges for the department.

“You give the Legislature the 60 days, so we weren’t going to jump the gun and do stuff on day five,” Clark said.

The legislative action was not a big setback for the department or her relationship with lawmakers, Clark said.

“It’s about everybody kind of figuring out how they work together,” she said.”I know that the governor is committed to protecting the environment and public health, as is the department. We’ll organize around those priorities and look forward to working with the Legislature to accomplish them.”

