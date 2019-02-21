Fadwa Hammoud (Photo11: Fadwa Hammoud for Dearborn school board Facebook page)

Lansing — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will be joining the Flint water prosecutions and special prosecutor Todd Flood will now work inside the Attorney General's office, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said Thursday.

Hammoud says she'll be working with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to build a team of prosecutors and investigators for the Flint investigation, but there no longer will be private attorneys involved.

"I trust Prosecutor Worthy," said Hammoud, who used to work in the Wayne County Prosecutor's office and who is now leading the Attorney General's probe into Flint.

Flood, whose private law firm has handled the prosecutions, is being turned in an assistant attorney general to continue the prosecutions so they are overseen by the Attorney General's office, Hammoud said during a Thursday press conference.

"This case should be led by the people's law firm," she said.

The moves are being made because Attorney General Dana Nessel said she found there was "practically no oversight whatsoever" of the Flint probe by the Attorney General's office under predecessor Bill Schuette. Only Schuette, aide Rusty Hills and investigator Jeff Seipenko were involved, she said.

For her part, Nessel said she has decided to be involved in the 79 civil lawsuits. The Whitmer administration and Nessel have indicated that they want to settle the civil litigation stemming from the lead-contamination of Flint's drinking water after it switched its water source to the Flint River in April 2014.

Nessel said she felt like she needed state officials to be responsible to the taxpayers.

The Democratic attorney general called the press conference to give updates into the investigations into Catholic Church abuse, Michigan State University's handling of sexual predator Larry Nassar and the Flint water crisis prosecutions.

Earlier this month, Nessel replaced Flint chief investigator and former FBI agent Andy Arena with Seipenko, a former Dearborn Heights police investigator who was a three-year member of Schuette's investigative team.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is a Democrat from Plymouth. (Photo11: Dave Trumpie-Trumpie Photography)

Flood has struck plea deals with six defendants and got former Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells bound over for trial on involuntary manslaughter and other criminal charges. Former Flint Emergency Manager Gerald Ambrose skipped a preliminary exam and went straight to trial proceedings, which haven't started.

Flood remains in preliminary exams for a state environmental regulator, former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley and a data manager for a state lead poisoning prevention program. No one has gone to prison more than three years after the state declared an emergency in Flint over the lead-contaminated drinking water.

Millions in state tax dollars for the legal defenses of Flint water crisis defendants are in danger of being cut when the aid runs out this year after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to ensure taxpayers "are getting their money's worth." The tab is $30.6 million and growing for the prosecution and defense litigation expenses.

