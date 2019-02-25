Buy Photo Attorney General Dana Nessel answers questions from reporters during a press conference Thursday morning in Lansing. (Photo11: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Four people charged with marijuana crimes by Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette will have their charges dismissed by Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Weak cases and changing laws” were cited as some of the reasons for the dismissals in two of the three marijuana cases pending in Nessel’s criminal division, according to a statement from her office. Those who had their charges dismissed were not “major players” in the cases or lacked sufficient evidence to prove their involvement, her office said.

Even remaining defendants in the three cases may be offered pleas to reduced charges so that Nessel’s office can focus on “truly bad actors,” Nessel said in a statement.

“Juries don’t want to convict people on charges concerning something that is now legal,” she said.

Among the charges dismissed were those against Mark and Terra Sochacki and Amanda Amsdill related to dispensaries James and Debra Amsdill ran in 2011 in St. Clair, Tuscola and Sanilac counties. The Sochackis were employees of the Amsdills.

The Sochackis had been charged with felony deliver/manufacture of marijuana, while Amanda Amsdill had been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise.

The charges against James and Debra Amsdill were not dismissed, but could be reduced in the future.

Noelle Lathers, who had been charged with delivery/manufacture of marijuana, also had her charges dismissed from circuit courts in Hillsdale and Jackson counties.

Defendants in a third case involving charges in circuit courts in Genesee and Livingston counties may be offered a plea deal to reduced charges.

