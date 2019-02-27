Committee members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,, left, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., right, listen to Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made explosive accusations against his former employer during congressional testimony about hush payments, Trump's Russian interests and his character, calling the president a "con man" and a "racist."

Several Republicans rehashed Cohen’s financial crimes in an effort to discredit him, while Democrats pressed Cohen on the president's business practices and whether he provided false disclosures to hide the hush payments. "as

Cohen told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday that his appearance before the lawmakers caused his family to be the "target of personal, scurrilous attacks by the president and his lawyer."

"Mr. Trump called me a ‘rat’ for choosing to tell the truth, much like a mobster would do when one of his men decides to cooperate with the government," said Cohen in his opening remarks, including copies to the panel of Tweets posted by Trump.

Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

When asked by Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, about Cohen's claims of intimidation by the president, Cohen implied he fears potentially violent acts against him by Trump allies.

"What do you think he can do to you?" Lawrence asked.

"A lot. And it’s not just him. It’s those people who follow him and his rhetoric," Cohen replied.

"What is 'a lot'?" Lawrence said.

"I don't know," Cohen said. "I don't walk with my wife if we go to a restaurant or go somewhere. I don't walk with my children. I make them go before me because I'm — I have fear, and it's the same fear that I had before."

Lawrence also blasted "racism from a sitting president" in response to alleged anecdotes recounted by Cohen about Trump insulting the intelligence of African-Americans and stereotyping how they live.

"I can only imagine what's being said in private," said Lawrence, who is black.

Republicans tried to portray Cohen as a disgruntled former employee lashing out because he didn’t get a job at the White House after his boss’ election.

GOP members also questioned why they should believe Cohen’s testimony after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations connected to payments to two women who alleged they had sex with Trump.

“Let’s be clear: This is a total sideshow to distract from @realDonaldTrump’s accomplishments overseas,” tweeted Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan.

Let's be clear: This is a total sideshow to distract from @realDonaldTrump's accomplishments overseas.



Democrats have invited someone to testify to Congress who is literally going to jail, in part, for lying to Congress under oath. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 27, 2019

“Democrats have invited someone to testify to Congress who is literally going to jail, in part, for lying to Congress under oath.”

Trump's campaign called Cohen a felon and perjurer who lied to both Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Now, he offers what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony, which has proven before to be worthless," campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

"As noted by the Southern District of New York, Cohen's wide array of crimes were 'marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life' and his 'instinct to blame others is strong.'"

Cohen, who is scheduled to begin a three-year prison sentence in May, apologized under oath for his lies and for lying to lawmakers.

“The last time I appeared before Congress, I came to protect Mr. Trump. Today, I’m here to tell the truth about Mr. Trump,” Cohen said.

Cohen, a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, noted he lost his law license the previous day and is no longer part of the bar. He said he's never asked for a pardon from Trump, nor would he accept one.

Cohen said was "so mesmerized by Donald Trump that I was willing to do things for him that I knew were absolutely wrong," Cohen said.

While in the private sector, Cohen considered Trump's lying to be "trivial," he said, but as president Cohen considers it "significant and dangerous."

Cohen declined to rule out a book or movie deal when asked about how he could personally benefit from Wednesday's hearing.

Democrats questioned Cohen about his knowledge of hacked Wikileaks emails, his pursuit of a Trump Tower project in Moscow and whether Cohen believes Trump colluded with Russia.

“I wouldn’t use the word colluding. Was there something odd about the back and forth praise with President Putin? Yes. But I’m not really sure I can answer that question in terms of collusion,” Cohen said, noting he wasn’t part of the campaign.

“Trump’s desire to win would have him work with anyone.”

Cohen said Trump knew in advance about Wikileaks’ dump of Democratic National Committee emails, and that he also knew about campaign officials meeting with Russians at Trump Tower in New York.

He warned GOP lawmakers about making his same mistake by trying to protect Trump.

“I just find it interesting, sir, that between yourself and your colleagues, that not question so far since I’m here has been asked about Mr. Trump,” Cohen told the committee’s ranking Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash, a frequent Trump critic, later on did ask Cohen about his former boss, including why Trump had hired him and how Trump sometimes communicated his wishes indirectly.

Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, quoted Cohen's testimony about Trump not asking him to lie to Congress, because "that’s not how he operates."

"He doesn’t give you questions. He doesn’t give you orders. He speaks in a code," Cohen said. "And I understand the code because I've been around him a decade."

Amash said, "Mr. Cohen, I don't know if we should believe you today, but I'm going to ask you this one last question: What is the truth that you know Mr. Trump fears most?"

Hours into a hearing replete with fiery revelations about his former employer, Cohen appeared stumped.

"That's a tough question, sir," Cohen said. "I don't have an answer for that one."

Amash went on to ask Cohen what principles Cohen had chosen to follow in his life.

"I've always tried to be a good person. I've tried to be a great friend," Cohen said.

"Am I perfect? No. Did I make mistakes? Have I made mistakes? Absolutely. I'm going to pay the consequences for it. But all I would like to do is be able to get my life back, to protect my wife and my children, support them and grow old. That's pretty much where I'd like to be."

"You feel like you're following a different set of principles now than you were following throughout your life?" Amash asked.

"I do. And I'm trying. I'm trying very hard," Cohen replied. "I thank you for your questions. Some of the other ones really make it difficult to try to, you know, show some redemption."

