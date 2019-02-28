Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., questions Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Washington – Two lawmakers who clashed bitterly over race have hugged it out on the House floor.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan embraced and chatted for almost a minute Thursday. It was a striking sight after the pair fought during Michael Cohen’s hearing a day earlier. There, Meadows tried to rebut Cohen’s charge that President Donald Trump is a racist. Behind Meadows stood a longtime Trump family friend, Lynne Patton, who is black. Meadows said Patton would not work for anyone racist.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., leads objections to testimony by Michael Cohen. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Tlaib suggested Meadows’ use of Patton as a “prop” was itself racist, but later said she was not accusing Meadows of being a racist.

On Thursday, Meadows approached Tlaib on the House floor and offered a hand. She stood, and the two embraced.

The embrace happened after Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox issued a Thursday statement that criticized Tlaib's attack on Meadows.

"“Yesterday in a blatant attempt to silence a political opponent, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib made baseless accusations of racism against a fellow member of Congress," Cox said.

"This shameful and slanderous act is sadly another example of how Congresswoman Tlaib would rather impress democratic socialist radicals with inflammatory rhetoric, rather than get something done for the people of Michigan. It’s time that Rashida Tlaib realize that she is now servant of the people and no longer a professional progressive bomb thrower.”

The Detroit News contributed

