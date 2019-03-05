Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, delivers paczkis to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland at his office in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of Dingell's office)

Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell kept up her husband's tradition of handing out dozens of paçzki on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, offering the glazed treats to colleagues and friends.

Nearly a month after former Rep. John Dingell Jr.'s death, this year's delivery felt even more significant as a way to celebrate his Polish heritage, she said. John Dingell's great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from Poland along with his grandfather in 1881.

“This day means more to me than ever. It is important to me to celebrate John by carrying on this tradition with our friends, and to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us," Dingell said in a statement.

For years, John Dingell had brought several dozen paçzki, often from a bakery in Hamtramck, to Washington to share. Debbie Dingell this year needed so many that she had them made locally in Maryland, a staffer said.

She delivered dozens to newsrooms in Detroit on Monday and planned to drop off more to journalists in the House Press Gallery at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

“Paçzki Day is a Polish celebration of Fat Tuesday — the last chance to indulge before the fasting days of Lent," she said.

"Celebrating John’s heritage on Paçzki Day with friends each year has been a reminder to the community that our heritage is important. Traditions such as this keep us connected and tie generations together."

Dingell also had paçzki delivered to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators in Lansing, and to other members of the Michigan congressional delegation in Washington.

Thank you @RepDebDingell for the delicious Paczki Day treats! pic.twitter.com/oIui71dcVw — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 4, 2019

Happy Fat Tuesday! Thanks to @RepDebDingell for giving our office a dozen paczki today. pic.twitter.com/FiuhhBshLh — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) March 5, 2019

