Washington — Freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, said Wednesday she plans to file a resolution this month to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, calling him "dangerous to our American democracy."

"I can't wait to be able to file this resolution because I think a transparent and open investigation into the president's dealings is important," Tlaib said, surrounded by 20 impeachment activists in her Capitol Hill office.

Tlaib has long called for Trump's impeachment and made national headlines hours after her January swearing-in by issuing a profane cry at a Washington party to "impeach the mother (expletive)."

But Democratic House leaders have generally said it's too soon, urging members to wait on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Tlaib indicated she's not waiting.

"There is a sense of urgency on my part and many of us," she said.

"I think every single colleague of mine agrees there's impeachable offenses. That's one thing that we all agree on. We may disagree on the pace. We may disagree that we have to wait for certain hearings, but at the same time I think they all know the dangers of allowing President Trump to continue to violate our United States Constitution."

Tlaib, a former state lawmaker, slammed Trump for what she says are conflicts of interest created by his failure to divest from his businesses and accused him of obstructing justice in relation to the probe into Russian contacts with his campaign.

"For me as a member of Congress, it is so important to me that I check this president and even my colleagues when I feel like they are not abiding by the United States Constitution and holding their oath," Tlaib said.

"Many of you have heard me say over and over again, look, he's a sitting CEO, as well as president of the United States. Understand that he hasn't divested in his foreign or domestic businesses."

She referenced Trump's tweet this week about a golf course owned by the Trump Organization in Scotland, saying it "furthers U.K. relationship!"

Tlaib also spoke of individuals who stay at Trump properties and then lobby the administration for "mergers and different kinds of things that they want."

"You know what we call that back home in Michigan? We call that pay to play," Tlaib said.

"This is setting a precedent. If we don't start impeachment proceedings today and hold him accountable to violating the United States Constitution, think about that. This is not going to be the last CEO that runs for president of the United States."

The White House did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Tlaib said she, as a member of Congress, must follow higher ethical rules than Trump is following by not disclosing potential or actual conflicts of interest.

Asked if House leaders have cautioned Tlaib about her plans, she did not directly answer.

"When I speak to leadership, they constantly remind me I have to represent my district, and they know the diversity of all of our districts and how we approach, certain issues, and the fact that we have different styles of how do we approach different issues," she said.

Tlaib was joined by activists from a group called By the People, who traveled to Washington from around the country, including New York, Ohio, Oregon and California.

They held signs including "Trump is the national emergency" and "Tick Tock, Individual 1."

After Tlaib's news conference, they said they were headed to the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to demand Trump's impeachment.

"This movement has the power to impeach the president, and we're going to do it," said Latchi Gopal, a spokesman for the group.

"We are calling on every other member of Congress to be a true patriot and exhibit the bravery that we've seen from Congresswoman Tlaib here today."

