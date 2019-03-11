Trump’s 2017 tax cut bears much of the blame, along with sharp increases in spending for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies and the growing federal retirement costs of the baby boom generation (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump's latest budget proposes a 5-percent reduction in non-defense spending, including slashing major domestic programs including a 90-percent cut for a popular Great Lakes cleanup program.

Funding for the $300 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would be cut by $270 million to $30 million under the budget released Monday — identical to Trump's proposal last year.

A senior administration official told reporters Monday that regional economic programs "are primarily state and local activities and should be funded as such."

In previous years, Congress, which controls spending levels, has restored full funding for the Great Lakes program. The White House budget merely reflects the priorities of the Trump administration.

The reduction is part of a 31 percent or $2.8 billion decrease in proposed funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 levels to nearly $6.1 billion for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

"We believe that $6 billion at a time of $1 trillion deficits is something that is affordable for the country," the senior administration official said.

"That $6 billion allows us to be able to protect the environment and to fulfill all of our statutory responsibilities to have clean air, clean water and to ensure that we preform according to the statutes the congress has given us."

Cleanup programs for the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay were the only ones to receive some funding under the proposal. Other geographic programs were eliminated.

Trump's budget seeks to boost defense spending, including a request for $8.6 billion to complete his wall on the border with Mexico — $3.6 billion of which would come from military construction accounts.

The White House envisions reforms to the welfare system to generate $327 billion by expanding work requirements.

The mandates would apply to individuals ages 18 to 65 participating in programs including food stamps, Medicaid, housing programs and Temporary Assistance for Need Families cash assistance, with available hardship waivers, according to the White House.

The budget does invest in a major priority for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos by proposing a $5 billion school choice initiative that would provide federal tax credits for donations to nonprofit organizations at the state level.

The so-called Education Freedom Scholarships would provide extra funding to boost public and private school choice options.

“I look forward to working with Congress to pass a budget that truly puts the needs of students, parents, teachers and local leaders first, because it is my sincere belief that if we give them the freedom to break free from the one-size-fits-all ‘school system,’ we will truly begin to unleash our nation’s full potential," DeVos said in a statement.

The Trump administration has also proposed eliminating an unused manufacturing loan program meant to provide low-cost government funds to underwrite development of advanced technology vehicles and parts. Ford Motor Co. received a $5.9 billion loan from the program in 2009 but didn't receive bailout loans like General Motors and Chrysler did.

The Energy Department has budgeted $1 million to cover loan portfolio monitoring and administrative expenses under the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program but to shut down the loans office next fiscal year.

