Trump blasts Melania body double theory as ‘fake news’
President Trump has had it with the #fakeMelania conspiracy theories that have been circulating on social media
The Associated Press
Published 2:46 p.m. ET March 13, 2019 | Updated 2:51 p.m. ET March 13, 2019
Washington – President Donald Trump has had it with the #fakeMelania conspiracy theories that have been circulating on social media.
Trump claims that photos of his wife were altered to make it appear that a look-alike accompanied him to Alabama last week to survey tornado damage.
Trump’s favorite TV program, Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” reported on the body double theory Wednesday, following up on a Monday segment that aired on ABC’s “The View.”
Trump blames the so-called “fake news” for altering the photos and says, “They are only getting more deranged with time!”
Commentators on “The View” noted that the woman with Trump last week looked shorter than the president in photos.
The first lady ditched her customary stilettos and wore sneakers on the trip.
