Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News, file)

Michigan Republican leaders joined a chorus of President Donald Trump's supporters after the release Sunday of the special counsel's report that showed no evidence of Trump campaign coordination with Russia.

Michigan Democrats joined some Republicans in Congress in calling for the report's full public release.

Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, said the conclusions of the summary released Sunday a win for all Americans.

"As we have said all along, there was no collusion and no obstruction," McDaniel said in a statement. "Now that this investigation is over, Democrats need to finally end their baseless investigations and political crusade against President Trump for the good of the country."

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox in a statement praised the end to a "Democrat-led witch hunt."

"There was no collusion with the Russian government and the president in no way obstructed justice," she said. "It’s time for Democrats to stop attacking the president and start working with him for the good of our nation."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller also looked into whether Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry, but did not provide a definitive answer on that point.

The Justice Department's four-page summary sets up a battle between U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Democrats, who vowed to press on with their own investigation.

Democrats had a different read of the summary of the report. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement calling Barr "not a neutral observer" and that Mueller's report "raises as many questions as it answers."

Buy Photo U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow answers a question during a debate with Republican challenger John James October 15 at the Detroit Economic Club. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, pointed out Sunday that Mueller's investigation has led to nearly two hundred criminal charges, dozens of indictments and seven guilty pleas.

"It’s clear Russia interfered in our elections," Stabenow said in a statement. "This report is about protecting our democracy from foreign attacks and taking appropriate actions to make sure this does not happen again."

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, joined Stabenow in tweeting that Barr's summary of Mueller's report is "not enough. The American people deserve full transparency — we need the full report."

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a Democrat from Bloomfield Township, said it was a relief to know that Mueller concluded that the president did not conspire with Russia. . He said, though, that he remained deeply troubled that the special counsel "could not exonerate the president on obstruction of justice."

"Congress must evaluate the report without delay and continue our constitutionally based oversight of Mr. Trump and his administration," Levin said. "The American people demand — and deserve — no less."

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin speaks at a town hall event at Oakland University, in Rochester, MI on March 21, 2019. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News)

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, said she holds "a lot of respect" for Mueller, who was the director of the FBI while she was a CIA officer, and called for Americans to be allowed to read the full report.

"As we review the investigation’s findings, I believe both Congress and the American people should be able to read the report for themselves," she tweeted. "Two weeks ago, Congress unanimously voted to make Robert Mueller’s full report public — and that is what the attorney general should do."

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and Dan Kildee, Flint Township, both Democrats, said Barr's summary left the full picture of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election obscured.

"... We cannot do our jobs as representatives without the full report," Tlaib said.

The report "raises many questions" and "full transparency is necessary," Kildee said.

Other Republicans also called for the release of the report.

U.S Rep. Justin Amash. (Photo: Rex Larsen)

"Americans of all backgrounds should be happy that AG Barr’s principal conclusions from Mueller’s report suggest no criminality between the Trump campaign and Russia," tweeted U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Cascade Township, who is a frequent critic of the president.

"I’ll continue to press the AG to release to the public as much as can be legally and appropriately made available," he said.

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg of Tipton said the "Democrats' false narrative has been shattered by the facts." Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden, agreed, noting the 22-month investigation involved 19 attorneys, 40 FBI agents and around 2,800 subpoenas.

"I hope now that this investigation is concluded," he said in a statement, "Congress can return to working on policies that address the priorities of the American people.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

