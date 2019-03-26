Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the budget on Capitol Hill Tuesday. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Washington — House Democrats on Tuesday blasted the latest budget proposed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that would cut nearly $7 billion or 10 percent of spending from the department. .

They focused in part on zeroing out the Special Olympics program and special education grants to states, but also pressed DeVos on her proposed rule changes on campus sexual misconduct and her decision to rescind discipline guidance to schools meant to protect students of color.

DeVos, a school choice advocate from the Grand Rapids area, said her department had to make "difficult decisions"but defended the cuts as part of a Trump administration effort to cut the federal deficit and debt.

"I believe this budget is cruel, and I believe that it is reckless. I believe that it will hurt the middle class and working, low-income families that most need our help," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on education.

"That leaves me with a very serious question for you: How can you support this budget? ... Shame on you. This is your watch."

DeLauro also called DeVos' proposal for a $5 billion annual effort to fund private-school voucher programs an unregulated, unaccountable "tax scheme" that would "undermine our public school programs."

"I do not understand how you can support this budget and be the secretary of education. This budget under-funds education at every turn," DeLauro said.

DeVos in her testimony noted her proposed cutsare similar to last year's proposed reductions and the year before.

"I acknowledge that you rejected those recommendations. I also acknowledge that it’s easier to keep spending, to keep saying 'yes' and to keep saddling tomorrow’s generations with today’s growing debt," DeVos said in prepared remarks.

"But, as it’s been said, the government will 'run out of other people’s money.'"

DeVos also noted her $5 billion school choice initiative would provide federal tax credits for donations to nonprofit organizations that provide scholarships to school students and not to school buildings themselves.

She stressed that no one is "coercing" anyone to give or states or families to participate.

"Since the proposal relies entirely on voluntary contributions to nonprofit organizations, it won’t take a single dollar from local public school teachers or public school students," DeVos said.

A former charter school administrator, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, thanked DeVos for her advocacy on school choice.

"If you're a parent in an area where you don't have a school district where you feel your children are safe or they aren't meeting the needs academically, I would think this would be a big positive for them," Moolenaar said.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, the committee's top Republican, praised proposed investment in programs for children with special needs and disabilities, for Native American and rural education, and to support English learners and charter schools.

But Cole also expressed concerns about about proposed cuts to 12 department programs, including some he described as "shortsighted."

A historian and former educator, Cole said he was particularly disappointed to see the budget line for American history and civics education proposed for termination.

"I think that it may be time in our country especially we need more understanding of civics and our shared history," Cole said.

Cole told his colleagues: "We need to take a hard look at some of the impacts some of these cuts would have on our local schools and school districts."

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, challenged DeVos on why she rescinded guidance on school discipline after the Office of Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Education found that students of color are suspended three times more than white students.

“We put into place some requirements that would begin to turn this around, and you rescinded those requirements,” Lee said.

DeVos said children should not be disciplined differently based on race and if they are “it’s discrimination.” But the guidance letter issued under the Obama administration “amounted to quotas,” DeVos added.

Lee disagreed.

“You go to any community of color where you have schools that are trying, with minimal resources, to provide the best education they can and you will see what is taking place,” Lee said.

“So, this did not amount of quotas. This amounted to providing those tools and guidance to make sure that students’ civil rights are protected.”

DeVos replied: “Every community needs to be able to handle their classrooms and discipline in the way that works for them.”

DeLauro asked DeVos about a report by an education advocacy group that found the department did not provide effective oversight of states that receive charter school funding, and that the government wasted up to $1 billion on charter schools that never opened or have "precipitously" closed.

Charter schools are a form of independent public schools.

"It sounds like you are saying, 'This is not our job.' Can you explain how you think not stopping known waste fraud and abuse in the Charter School Program is not the department's job?" DeLauro said.

DeVos said her department is "very aware" of the issues raised by the report.

"It actually covers practices that long predate this administration," DeVos said.

"We are very keen to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed," adding that she's looking to Congress to authorize "more flexibility" for charter schools.

"Madame Secretary, it would appear to me that based on this report and other reports that charter schools have enormous flexibility, and there seems to be no one who is overseeing how that flexibility translates into the use of federal dollars," DeLauro said, noting DeVos' request for an increase of $60 million in funding for charters.

"That's irresponsible in terms of your job with regard to oversight."

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, tried to engage DeVos in discussion about her

