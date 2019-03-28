Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

Washington — Democrats continued to pound Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday over her department's proposal to eliminate $17.6 million in federal grant funding for the Special Olympics, as part of $7 billion in budget cuts for next year.

And DeVos, a school choice advocate from the Grand Rapids area, continued to defend the plan to end the group's federal funding, noting she's personally supported the organization but the department had to make "difficult" decisions.

Democrats on a Senate Appropriations subcommittee seemed unconvinced Thursday, as they rallied behind the nonprofit organization for children with disabilities and appeared poised to reject the idea, as lawmakers did last year.

"You said this is about tough choices, but you are also asking at the same time for more money for charter schools when you are having trouble spending the increase Congress appropriated for that last year," said Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee.

"This is not about tough choices. This is about you prioritizing your agenda over children with special needs."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, pressed DeVos about whether she personally approved the elimination of the funding for Special Olympics.

"No, I didn't personally get involved in that," DeVos replied.

"I want to tell you, whoever came up with that idea at (the White House Office of Budget and Management) gets a special Olympic gold medal for insensitivity," Durbin interjected.

"To think we can't spend $18 million for this dramatically successful venture, which incidentally started in Chicago, Illinois, and now reaches countries all across the world — millions of young people with disabilities."

DeVos said she "loves" Special Olympics and has donated a portion of her salary to the organization. As education secretary, she is paid $199,700 a year.

"I hope all this debate encourages lots of private contributions to Special Olympics. Let's not use disabled children in a twisted way for your political narrative. That is just disgusting and it's shameful," DeVos told Durbin.

Durbin responded: "Let me tell you what. Eliminating $18 million out of a $70 or $80 billion budget I think is shameful, too. I'm not twisting it. I asked you to answer yes or no, and you said you did not personally approve this."

Democrats aren't alone in opposition to the reduction. U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, a Republican representing Michigan's Thumb, on Thursday wrote to House appropriators urging them to maintain funding for Special Olympics.

"To me, zeroing out funding for the Special Olympics is the wrong way to handle our budget," Mitchel said in an interview.

"These things happen. I spoke up because it came to my attention and, to be honest, I got a call on the home front from my spouse saying, 'OK, what is this? What are you people doing?' And it's fair."

DeVos on Wednesday had pushed back against the criticism, accusing the media and lawmakers of "misrepresenting the facts."

She noted her budget includes $13.2 billion in funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for states to spend on students with disabilities.

She stressed the Special Olympics is not a federal program but a private entity that is widely supported by the philanthropic sector.

“There are dozens of worthy nonprofits that support students and adults with disabilities that don’t get a dime of federal grant money,” she said in her Wednesday statement.

“Given our current budget realities, the federal government cannot fund every worthy program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations.”

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, who chairs the panel, noted DeVos' budget proposal wasn't that different than last year's and predicted the committee's work would not be that different this round.

"We'll see how this goes," Blunt said.

Congress, on the whole, rejected much of DeVos' proposed budget last year, including cuts to Special Olympics programs.

The group's 2017 financial report, the most recent posted online, says the Special Olympics received $148 million in revenue that year, including $15.5 million from federal grants that represented about 12 percent of the organization's funding.

