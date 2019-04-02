Independent presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the We the People Membership Summit, featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, at the Warner Theater, in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP)

Washington — Democrats will hold their second presidential primary debate in Detroit in late July, the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday.

The debate among a still-growing field of Democratic candidates will be broadcast live during prime time on CNN over two nights, July 30 and 31, though the debate line-ups remain unclear.

The DNC said the face-offs for each evening will be determined at random "to provide each candidate with a fair to make his or her case to a large, national audience."

So far, more than 10 Democrats have entered the presidential field with others expected to join this month, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

"It’s a city of grit and determination, a city that has gotten knocked down only to get back up stronger. With its diversity, its storied history, and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party’s second debate."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted her response:

"The road to the White House runs right through Michigan! We’re proud to host a debate between such a diverse range of candidates," the Democratic governor wrote.

President Donald Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016, the first time a Republican had carried the state since 1988. Michigan is poised to again be a battleground during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump held a re-election rally in Grand Rapids last week, and two high-profile Democratic hopefuls have already visited — former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Michigan also hosted presidential debates during the last presidential election.

Democrats held a primary presidential debate in Flint in March 2016, and Republicans held a debate in Detroit during the same month.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes called Detroit "one of America's great cities."

“For decades, the Motor City has been a critical pillar of our nation’s economy and an icon of American innovation," Barnes said.

"And I can’t wait to welcome our amazing Democratic candidates to Michigan as we show the American people that we are truly the party of working people.”

