Andrew Wheeler, EPA administrator, said: "I love the Great Lakes and completely agree with President Trump last week when he announced we'll fully fund the Great Lakes initiative." (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP, file)

Washington — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he "fully supports" President Donald Trump's decision to abandon cuts to a popular Great Lakes cleanup program, despite his proposal last month to reduce its budget by 90 percent.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler's commitment came under questioning Tuesday by Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Appropriations subcommittee, where Wheeler was testifying.

"I love the Great Lakes and completely agree with President Trump last week when he announced we'll fully fund the Great Lakes initiative," Wheeler told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"This is something we take very seriously, I take very seriously, the president takes very seriously. We're working to see how we can continue the progress of cleaning up the Great Lakes."

Wheeler's statement is a turnaround from a month ago, when the EPA released its budget and proposed reducing funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from $300 million a year to $30 million.

It was the third year in a row that the Trump administration had proposed zeroing out or slashing money for the program, which enjoys bipartisan support in Congress and helps monitor and fight invasive species, clean up toxic substances and restore habitats.

The reversal came after Trump told supporters at a Grand Rapids campaign rally Thursday that he would fully fund the program. Three Michigan GOP lawmakers had urged Trump to restore funding during the car ride en route to the rally.

“I support the Great Lakes,” Trump said during the rally. “They’re beautiful. They’re big, very deep. Record deepness, right?”

Wheeler, who is from Ohio, said he believes he's the only EPA administrator in the agency's history who "goes swimming in the Great Lakes."

He noted he's visited the Great Lakes area of Michigan as administrator and said his agency is doing "some tremendous work" there with the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Wheeler also noted he spoke with Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna while at the G7 Environment Ministerial Meeting in September in Halifax "about what we can do jointly help improve the quality of the health of the Great Lakes."

"She and I intend to visit the Great Lakes together. We're looking at where we can visit, both in the U.S. and Canada on the same day, to see some of the initiatives that we're doing to clean up the Great Lakes," Wheeler said.

Joyce welcomed Wheeler's comments but pressed him on what the administration's desired budget is for the program, in light of Trump's announcement.

"The actual dollar amount is $300 million, and it's my understanding — we've been talking to (the White House budget office) over the last couple days about submitting an additional request to Congress to cover that amount," Wheeler said.

"So it's safe to say, we're likely to see an addendum?" Joyce said, asking where the additional $270 million would come from.

"We're certainly going to follow the president's direction on that," Wheeler said.

