Washington — The Clintons are returning to Detroit this month for an event at the Fox Theatre.

Bill and Hillary Clinton will be on stage April 12 for a conversation with the actor Ben Stiller, according to the announcement.

".@HillaryClinton and I are hitting the road with some friends and we hope to see you! Click here for more info: http://aneveningwiththeclintons.com," Bill Clinton tweeted Wednesday.

Billed as "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton," tickets range from $69.50 to $399, according to Ticketmaster.

The event is among a dozen conversations scheduled by the Clintons in cities from Toronto to Seattle this spring.

Hillary Clinton last spoke in Michigan in October 2017 during a one-hour event on the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus that was part of her “What Happened” book tour. She said at the time that women need to become part of the political process and develop a thick skin to criticism.

Bill Clinton broke a string of Republican victories in Michigan when he won the state in 1992 over President George H.W. Bush and then won re-election in 1996.

By contrast, Hillary Clinton lost Michigan to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election by 10,704 votes — the first time a Republican had carried the state since 1988.

Critics said she could have tightened the race had she spent more time in Michigan campaigning.

The state is poised again to be a battleground in 2020, with the Democrats scheduling their second presidential primary debate in Detroit for late July.

