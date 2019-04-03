Buy Photo An exterior of the Michigan Hall of Justice, also known as the Michigan Supreme Court building in Lansing, June 24, 2015. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear oral arguments over whether the Republican-led Legislature had the constitutional authority to adopt and then scale back minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives in the same session.

The Michigan House and Senate asked the state’s highest court for an advisory opinion on the unprecedented maneuver amid a separate review by Attorney General Dana Nessel and the looming threat of lawsuits by petition drive organizers who had sought to put the measures on the ballot.

While it remains unclear whether the justices will provide that opinion, the order issued Wednesday directs interested parties to file legal briefs on the issue ahead of oral arguments scheduled for July 17.

The controversial minimum wage and paid sick leave laws took effect last week despite the ongoing legal reviews.

Republicans have maintained their actions were in line with the state Constitution when, rather than allowing the minimum wage and paid sick leave petitions to be placed on the ballot, they adopted the proposals and amended them so as not to overly burden Michigan businesses.

But Democrats have argued it is unconstitutional to adopt initiated legislation only to “gut” it in the same two-year session.

Organizers had collected hundreds of thousands of petition signatures to send the proposals to the Legislature, which has constitutional authority to adopt initiatives within 40 days or allow them to go to the ballot.

The Legislature’s changes resulted in Michigan’s minimum wage to increase from $9.25 to $12.05 per hour by 2030, slowing the initial proposed increase to $12 by 2022. The minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers will rise to $4.58 by 2030 instead of $12 by 2024.

By exempting companies with fewer than 50 employees, the Legislature ensured the paid sick leave law will exempt more than 160,000 small businesses that collectively employ more than 1 million workers from a mandate that would have otherwise applied to every company in the state.

The Michigan Supreme Court is asking the Michigan House and Senate, along with any member of either chamber, to file legal briefs as it considers whether to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the legislative maneuver.

Other people or groups can seek permission to file their own arguments in the matter. Briefs arguing for the constitutionality of the amended laws are due by May 15, while opposition briefs are due by June 19.

While Nessel has been asked for her own legal opinion, past attorneys general have offered conflicting opinions on the legality of the move.

In a 1964 opinion, then-Attorney General Frank Kelly, a Democrat, held that adopting an initiative sent to the Legislature through a petition drive only to change it in the same session would violate “the spirit and letter” of the process allowed under the 1963 Constitution.

But former Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, upended that opinion last year and gave his legal blessing to the adopt-and-amend strategy.

Voters who approved the Michigan Constitution "did not impose any express limitations on amending a legislatively enacted initiated law,” Schuette wrote in an opinion issued a day before Republicans proceeded to change both laws.

