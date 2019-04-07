U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position and Kevin McAleenan, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol commissioner, will become acting secretary, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter.

“I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!” Trump tweeted.

Nielsen’s departure comes after Trump renewed his public expressions of frustration about security at the U.S. southern border, including during a visit to California on Friday in which he declared the U.S. “full” and unable to accommodate any more migrants from Latin America.

On Friday, Trump withdrew his nominee to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement to appoint someone “different” and “tougher.”

“We’re going in a tougher direction. We want to go in a tougher direction,” Trump said Friday of Ronald Vitiello, the acting director of the immigration agency.

Last week, Trump threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop a spike in migration. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 66,450 who crossed the border illegally in February, an increase of more than 18,000 from the month before.

Trump reportedly has previously considered removing Nielsen in frustration about the porous southern border. The president and other White House officials have been frustrated by the slow, tangled process to move new immigration proposals through the government, which often requires sign-off from as many as four different Cabinet agencies.

Nielsen, 46, has been caught in the cross-hairs of those frustrations. She’s also a protege of former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who departed the White House in January.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/07/kirstjen-nielsen-resign/39313917/