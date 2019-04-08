State Rep. Jon Hoadley (Photo: Hoadley campaign)

Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo plans to challenge in 2020 longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a southwest Michigan Republican.

Hoadley, who is in his third term, serves as minority vice chair on the House Appropriations Committee and represents Michigan House District 60, which includes Kalamazoo, parts of Kalamazoo Township and Portage.

Upton, first elected in 1986, is Michigan's senior Republican in Congress and former chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph (Photo: Charles Dharapak, AP)

He won reelection last year by 4.5 percentage points, defeating Democratic political newcomer Matt Longjohn of Portage in his closest challenge in decades. Longjohn, who won a four-way primary in August 2018, is reportedly considering another run.

In a statement, Upton's campaign stressed the bipartisan issues he's worked on this year, including the economy, PFAS chemicals, health care and protecting the Great Lakes.

"Fred Upton has always been focused on fighting for common-sense ideas that actually work and help southwest Michigan's families," spokesman Josh Paciorek said.

"We understand there are those excited to start politicking, but right now Fred’s energy and efforts are focused on solving problems."

Hoadley could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

He serves on the advisory committee to the National LGBTQ Task Force, the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, the steering committee of the American State Legislators for Gun Violence Prevention, and is a member of First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, according to a news release.

