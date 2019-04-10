Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies before the House Education and Labor Committee at a hearing her department's policies Wednesday on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

Washington — Secretary Betsy DeVos came under fire by House Democrats on Wednesday over her department's oversight of charter schools and student loan servicing companies, as well as her $5 billion proposal to expand school choice.

DeVos, the Grand Rapids area school choice advocate, defended the Education Department's policies and questioned why four decades of increased federal school spending has produced mediocre U.S. academic results compared with those of other countries.

Several lawmakers questioned why DeVos has made it harder for states to police the companies responsible for millions of dollars in student loan contracts.

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Connecticut, ripped into the secretary over the poor performance of the loan servicers, noting the department's internal watchdog had found 61 percent non-compliance in basic functions such as not recording payments from student borrowers and reporting them to credit agencies inaccurately.

"Not only are we seeing this kind of batting average by the department regulating loan servicers, but under your leadership you've taken numerous steps to undermine state enforcement of student borrower protections," Courtney said.

He referenced a memo by the Education Department in December barring loan servicers from releasing information to state law enforcement officials.

"This memo has had the effect of undermining all state investigations into shady practices, as well as federal investigations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into loan servicers," Courtney said.

"Given the fact that state law enforcement has had a spectacular record of success in terms of getting restitution for student borrowers who again have their funds misappropriated, shutting down deceptive practices ... what is the rationale for the department to shut off that flow of information?"

DeVos noted that the concerns raised in the inspector general's report had been addressed and went on to defend the decision to cut off loan servicer data for state officials.

"Federal student aid is a federal program and to involve involve every single state in a separate oversight capacity really preempts federal—"

Courtney interrupted to say Congress has never acted to preempt states from carrying out student loan servicing enforcement.

He also alleged that the department has not complied with a directive in last year's education appropriations to disclose the requests it's receiving and refusing from state law enforcement agencies.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, challenged DeVos on her request for $60 million more in funding for charter schools on the heels of a report by the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Brown University that found her department did not provide effective oversight of states that receive charter school funding.

The same report suggested the government wasted up to $1 billion on charter schools that never opened or quickly closed.

"How do you justify that?" Grijalva asked.

"There are more than 1 million students on waiting lists for charter schools nationally," DeVos said. "Charter schools provide great opportunities for lots of students, and there’s clearly a lot of demand for more of them."

Grijalva pressed DeVos on how the department is monitoring charter schools and what kind of oversight is being done to protect taxpayers' investment, but she did not directly address his question.

"Charter schools are authorized by the states in which they reside, and the programs in which the department interacts with clearly has agreements and has oversight over those particular pieces of the program," DeVos said.

"We know that there have been charter schools haven’t been able to make it and have closed down, and that's good and that’s appropriate," she added.

"If they can't serve students well, they shouldn't exist. The same should be true of traditional public schools if they can’t operate well."

DeVos in her opening statement touted her school choice initiative and chided lawmakers for increasing federal funding for education 180 percent over 40 years to over $2.2 trillion annually.

Despite that figure, U.S. students rank only 24th in reading, 25th in science and 48th in math when compared with the rest of the world, she said.

"Doing the same thing and more of it won't bring about new results," DeVos said.

"But great education shouldn't be determined by where you live, nor by who you know. It shouldn't be determined by family income, and education shouldn't be an old-school, one-size-fits-all approach. That's why I propose something different. Freedom."

The school choice initiative, Education Freedom Scholarships, would provide federal tax credits for donations to nonprofit organizations that provide scholarships to school students and not to school buildings themselves, DeVos said.

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, said DeVos' proposal would create a "shell game" to fund private and religious schools "using taxpayers as a middle man," noting the proposal would create a $5 billion revenue hole in the U.S. Treasury.

"It’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Once again, it is a voucher, and it is something to benefit the rich," Fudge said.

"This ‘freedom’ is going to cost us $5 billion a year. ... It is nothing more than another attempt to disinvest in public education."

DeVos stressed that the contributions for the scholarships are voluntary and insisted the proposal would not take anything from the budget.

She noted the scholarships could be used to access career or technical opportunities, for transportation or to access "course choice" in small rural schools via online learning.

"The key being that families and students would be empowered to make a choice that fits for them and for their future and what they want to learn and what they want to pursue," DeVos said.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, tried to help DeVos make her case.

"They are tax credits — not vouchers," he said.

"That's correct," DeVos said. "The proposal is a federal tax credit that individuals or corporations would be able to contribute to, and states would decide whether they wanted to participate or not."

Walberg and other Republicans also asked DeVos about her proposals to boost career and technical education, and he highlighted his bill to streamline and simplify the financial aid process.

He noted concerns from college administrators that the cumbersome FAFSA form for financial aid can be an obstacle particularly for first-generation and low-income families.

DeVos noted the introduction of the student aid mobile app that allows students to complete their FAFSA forms on a smartphone, and of recent legislation that would "dramatically" shorten the number of questions on the FAFSA form itself.

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-New Jersey, noted recent remarks by DeVos that she’s thankful for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that public employee unions could no longer collect fees from non-members to cover collective bargaining costs.

Norcross demanded to know why free-market groups supported financially by the DeVos family have since backed campaigns trying to persuade teachers to quit their unions.

“In reality, teachers are being targeted, spammed, coerced by groups such as the Mackinac Center for Public Policy — that you probably know something about — and from the Freedom Foundation,” Norcross said.

“If teachers are choosing to join unions — why the two foundations that you’re family’s associated with are the top givers to those groups that are trying to get people to leave? … Why would you do that?”

“Congressman, I’m an advocate for freedom across the board,” DeVos said before launching into a pitch about a proposal to help teachers with professional development.

“I want to make sure you’re answering the question I’m asking,” Norcross interrupted.

DeVos went on: “The proposal that our administration has put forward would allow teachers to determine their own professional development and to take advantage of developing themselves with autonomy and not being assigned to do so by their district or their building or whatever.”

“What does that have to do with joining unions? They’re not being assigned to join a union,” Norcross said.

He tried to redirect DeVos to his question: “You took a public position suggesting that joining a union of their own free will was something you didn’t believe in.”

DeVos replied, “I said I was pleased they now have the ability to decide whether or not—”

“They already had that ability, as you know,” Norcross said. “But you through your foundations that you’re associated with have coerced and sent letters, have gone door to door, doing exactly what you said they shouldn’t do.”

“Congressman, when I took this job, I resigned from anything and everything outside of this job,” DeVos said.

“So you no longer believe in that?” Norcross asked.

“I am focused on students and I’m focused on supporting teachers and great teachers to be able to advance in their jobs,” she said.

“So do you believe in that teachers should have the ability to join a union?” Norcross said.

“Clearly, they should,” DeVos replied, “And they should have the ability to not if they decide not to.”

Norcross continued to press DeVos on whether she believes in supporting foundations that “coerce” teachers to drop out of their union.

“Congressman, I am here for one job,” DeVos said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/10/house-democrats-challenge-devos-oversight-education/3421329002/