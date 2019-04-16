Minneapolis – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s engaged in an intensifying feud with President Donald Trump, has raised nearly $830,000 in the first quarter for her re-election campaign.

Campaign finance reports show the Somali American – and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress – drew many out-of-state contributions and ended the quarter with just over $600,000 cash on hand.

The Minnesota Democrat and Trump have sparred in recent days over a video he boosted on social media criticizing her for supposedly dismissive remarks about the Sept. 11 attacks. Trump told KSTP-TV during a visit to Minnesota Monday he has no regrets about posting the video.

Omar represents a reliably liberal Minneapolis-area seat. Her recent remarks on Israel and the power of Jewish influence in Washington prompted speculation that she might face a primary challenge. But no challenger has emerged, and progressives across the country have rallied to her side.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/16/ilhan-omar-reelection-trump-backlash/39353337/