Trump ‘not even a little bit’ worried about impeachment
Washington – President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.
Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.
The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.
But Trump insisted Monday: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”
Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.
His reply? “Not even a little bit.”
