President Donald Trump stops to answer a few questions from the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Washington – President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.

Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.

The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.

But Trump insisted Monday: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”

Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.

His reply? “Not even a little bit.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/22/trump-even-little-bit-worried-impeachment/39379249/