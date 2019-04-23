Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, speaks with reporters following the Senate session on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Lansing, (Photo: David Eggert, AP)

Lansing — A Republican-led Michigan Senate panel on Tuesday advanced a proposed transportation budget that does not include any potential revenue from a 45-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase proposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The 2020 budget plan would instead “accelerate” $132 million in future road repair spending by completing implementation of a 2015 road funding law signed by former Gov. Rick Snyder.

The proposed budget bump is a far cry from Whitmer’s $2.5 billion gas tax plan, which would generate $1.9 billion a year in new road funding revenue and free up other money for K-12 schools.

Senate Republicans oppose the governor's plan to raise fuel taxes 171 percent to 71.3 cents a gallon, which would give Michigan the highest rate in the nation. But they say they want to debate a long-term road funding solution independent of the budget.

“I don’t think there’s any credible government or association or business that plans a budget with money they don’t have,” said Sen. Pete MacGregor, R-Rockford. “I think this budget is a sound budget, right now, with the revenue we have coming in.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has acknowledged the need from some new revenue to support Michigan roads, which are projected to continue deteriorating despite the plan signed by Snyder four years ago that included a 7-cent gas tax hike and registration increases.

The Senate GOP hopes to unveil a long-term road funding plan this summer, but the budget bill advanced Tuesday in a party-line vote is “cowardly,” said Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills.

“I think they’re being chicken, I really do,” Bayer said. “They are taking the cowardly way out and trying to avoid this, that fact that we need to raise money.”

Democratic lawmakers have not introduced any gas tax legislation to complement Whitmer’s budget proposal, but Bayer said she would “vote for a tax increase that gets us to where we have enough money to fix the roads.”

Lawmakers hope to complete their 2020 spending plan this summer. But Whitmer has said she will not sign any budget without a “real” plan to fix the roads, setting up a potential standoff ahead of the Oct. 1 balanced budget deadline required by the Michigan Constitution.

The Senate transportation budget now heading to the full appropriations committee for additional consideration moves the process along and “actually moves forward a little bit from the $1.2 billion funding plan we did in 2015,” said subcommittee chairman Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City.

“The discussion of future road funding and additional dollars – that’s a separate issue,” Schmidt said, noting any final plan will be negotiated between Whitmer, Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

“We all have different ideas on how we should fund additional road projects. My job today was to pass a balanced budget and make sure our current revenues are spent properly, and that’s what I did," he said.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Cranson said Whitmer’s road funding proposal remains “the best plan” to “get the pavement where it needs to be in the shortest amount of time and give contractors some sense of a sustainable future they can plan for.”

The Michigan House is expected to craft its own budget proposal and is working to develop an alternative road funding plan. Negotiations are expected to continue through summer.

