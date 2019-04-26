Entrepreneur Andrew Yang (Photo: John Locher, AP)

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is returning to Michigan next week for his second campaign stop in Detroit.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist announced Friday he's bringing his “humanity first” tour to the Detroit Shipping Company on May 4 at 6 p.m.

A long shot in the crowded Democratic field, Yang uniquely advocates for a “universal basic income.” Because advanced robotics are increasingly replacing skilled workers, he wants the government to provide every U.S. citizen with a $1,000-a-month stipend.

“With automation threatening one-third of all American jobs, it's time the country started talking seriously about real solutions,” his campaign says in the invitation to the Detroit event.

Yang in 2011 founded Venture for America, a non-profit fellowship program that sent would-be entrepreneurs to Detroit and other cities. He held a campaign event at Detroit Bikes in November.

Republican President Donald Trump and several Democratic presidential candidates have already campaigned in Michigan this year, making clear the state will be a top target in the 2020 primary and general election.

Sens. Kamala Harris of California Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are also expected in Detroit in May.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who won Michigan’s Democratic primary in 2016, campaigned earlier this month in West Michigan and Macomb County.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York held events in Metro Detroit in March.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/26/andrew-yang-michigan-detroit-2020/3586859002/