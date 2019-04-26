Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston. (Photo: Michael Wyke, AP)

Columbia, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is introducing a plan to better protect communities at risk from environmental threats.

The New Jersey senator wants to hold polluters more accountable and reverse what he says are Trump administration rollbacks of environmental safeguards. Strengthening the Environmental Protection Agency is part of what Booker calls his environmental justice agenda.

He says the administration “has gutted the EPA, rolled back clean air and clean water protections and allowed polluters to go unchecked.”

Booker wants to go after polluters for cleanup costs and double fees on coal mine operators to help pay for cleaning up abandoned mines. He’s proposing more EPA workers and resources to ensure safe drinking water.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has said unsafe drinking water is the world’s most immediate public health issue.

