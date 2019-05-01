In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., right, visits the flood-damaged home of Fran Parr in Pacific Junction, Iowa. (Photo: Nati Harnik / AP, file)

Washington – Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand has announced a plan to give every voter up to $600 in vouchers to donate to a spate of federal candidates.

But those candidates accepting such contributions would have to forgo contributions larger than $200 per donor.

The New York senator’s “Democracy dollars” would provide every eligible voter $100 to donate in primary elections and $100 in general elections to presidential, Senate and House candidates.

Candidates accepting them would have to agree to a $200-per-voter cap on individual contributions. That’s a significant drop from the current per-donor limit of $2,800 in primary elections and another $2,800 in general elections.

Outside political groups aren’t subject to contribution limits. But Gillibrand and other top Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have vowed not to take donations from such groups.

