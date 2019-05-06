Buy Photo U.S. Senator Kamala Harris smiles as she is greeted by fourth graders at Miller Elementary School in Dearborn, Michigan on May 6, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Dearborn — Less than a week after sparring with Attorney General Bill Barr in a heated Senate hearing, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris showed a softer side Monday during an elementary school visit in Dearborn.

The U.S. senator from California read to students from a rocking chair here at Miller Elementary School, where she told students they don’t have to wait to grow up to make a difference.

“Leadership starts the day you’re born,” Harris said. “You can be a leader from the very beginning of your life. It’s just a matter of when you choose to be a leader.”

One of the reasons she’s running for president, Harris told students gathered to meet her in the school library, is “I’m thinking about you guys, and I’d love to be able to do as much work as possible to make sure you are happy and healthy and you get all that you need.”

Buy Photo U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reads a story and chats with fourth graders at Miller Elementary School in Dearborn, Michigan on May 6, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Harris is also expected later Monday at an American Federation of Teachers union member town hall at Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit.

She was spending the day with national AFT President Randi Weingarten and AFT Michigan President David Hecker. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, also joined Harris at the Miller Elementary stop.

The Teacher Appreciation Week events cap Harris’ two-day swing through Michigan, which her campaign described as an “important battleground state.” She addressed a crowd of thousands gathered for the Detroit NAACP’s 64th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday evening at Cobo Center.

Miller students welcomed Harris with a handmade sign and banner posted above the door of the school library, where they giggled with excitement awaiting her arrival and counted television cameras set up to film the event.

“Hello, Sen. Harris,” the recited in unison when she entered the room.

Harris read aloud from “Each Kindness,” a fictional book with an anti-bullying message written by Jacqueline Woodson, who was honored with a Coretta Scott King Book Award in 2013.

Afterward, students asked her questions, including how she’d improve public education.

“I want to pay your teachers more money,” she said, laughing when student heads swiveled toward their teachers. “Your teachers are super heroes. If you look closely, you’ll see that they’re wearing capes.”

Harris’ ambitious and expensive teacher pay plan, unveiled in late March, aims to give the average teacher a $13,500 raise. Teacher salaries are historically determined by states, but Harris’ Department of Education would work with states to set a base salary “goal” for beginning teachers across the country.

The plan could cost $315 billion over 10 years, according to her campaign, which says Harris would pay for the raises by “strengthening” the federal estate tax and cracking down on unspecified tax loopholes that let the wealthy “avoid paying their fair share.”

Asked about any laws she’d like to change, Harris also told students she wants to change how school districts are funded to ensure more equity across districts, which she acknowledged was a complicated endeavor.

“I want to make sure that every child in our country has an equal amount of pens and paper and crayons and teachers and supplies and resources, and I want to be sure that’s not going to be based on just how much money is around them,” she said. “I want to make sure it’s based on what’s equal and fair.”

Radewin Awada, principal of Miller Elementary said his school has struggled with “staff shortages across the board.” While he did not want to wade into politics, Awada said he “definitely advocates” for higher pay to attract the best teachers possible.

“They work tremendously hard, and they’re not working with a product, they’re working with our children — the most valuable asset we have as a nation,” he said. “And that’s what people keep overlooking.”

Miller has a high number of at-risk students, according to Awada, who said more than 90 percent of students at his school in Dearborn — an Arab-American population center — qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. He welcomes attention from any leaders who want to engage his students.

“Many of them are first-generation refugees and immigrants and so forth, (English as a second language) students,” he said. “We especially appreciate females in leadership positions come and read to our students because it is just a powerful thing — a powerful lesson for those girls.”

As of the 2015-16 school year, full-time public school teachers earned an average of $59,050 per year from all income sources, including district salaries, summer activities and other jobs such as tutoring, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The average base pay was $55,120.

Harris’ plan aims to close what she calls the “teacher pay gap” by providing additional federal funding to states, including a minimum investment and additional incentive funding for states that put their own money into teacher salary increases.

She wants to provide extra funding for teachers in the “highest-need” schools across the country, and her plan also proposes new spending on teacher recruitment, training and professional development programs, particularly hat historically black colleges and universities.

Stagnant average teacher salaries are byproducts from “decades of using extra funds to pad” school district payrolls with non-teaching staff," said Ben DeGrow, policy director for the free-market-oriented Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland.

If those ratios had stayed consistent during the past 25 years, existing funding could have been used to give teachers roughly the same type of pay raise Harris is proposing, he said.

“This expensive, top-down push for large, across-the-board pay increases is a policy proposal backed far more by the logic of campaign politics than the research on student achievement,” DeGrow said. “It would be more effective to cut bureaucracy and to boost pay for performance and for subject areas where quality candidates are harder to find.”

Harris is the latest in a series of presidential candidates – including Republican President Donald Trump – to visit Michigan well head of 2020 elections. On the Democratic side, Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke in Detroit last week, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and entrepreneur Andrew Yang reportedly campaigned in Michigan over the weekend.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jonathanoosting

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/06/kamala-harris-dearborn-detroit-education-students/1113774001/