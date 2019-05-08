Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies before the House Education and Labor Committee at a hearing her department's policies Wednesday on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

Washington — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she can’t meet with victims of serial sexual assault abuser Larry Nassar, citing a legal conflict.

DeVos said in a letter to U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, that her department is investigating Michigan State University in relation to "systemic issues" in the school's handling of sexual violence committed by Nassar, as well as a probe into MSU's compliance with federal law related to disclosure of campus crimes.

"As part of these investigations, Department staff have interviewed students and staff at MSU, and it would be inappropriate to speak to survivors as part of a separate, collateral process," DeVos wrote.

The secretary, who said she has met other abuse victims, also said it would be inappropriate to discuss the proposed revisions to the federal guidelines for campus sexual misconduct policies, saying the public comment period has closed.

Slotkin met Tuesday with DeVos, who confirmed during the meeting that she has never met with a victim of Nassar’s abuse, Slotkin said.

DeVos rejected her request to met with Nassar victims until after the proposed changes to Title IX are finalized, she said.

“The secretary provided a long, legalistic response prepared by her attorneys as to why she couldn’t. The truth is that if she can meet with me to talk about sexual assault on college campuses, she should be able to meet with Nassar survivors. As a leader and a Michigander, she should want to hear from them,” Slotkin said in a statement.

“I am deeply disappointed that Secretary DeVos –– a Michigander and someone in a position of great leadership and authority to protect students’ safety and access to education –– has never met with a survivor of Nassar’s abuse, a tragedy that has shaken the community to its core in our state,” Slotkin added.

“It appears she is ignoring the very lessons we have learned from the Nassar tragedy.”

Nassar was convicted for "unimaginable crimes," DeVos said, adding that she has "the utmost respect for the bravery displayed by the survivors of his despicable sexual assaults."

"Therefore, I want to thank you for your request that I meet with Michigan State University Title IX survivor-advocates to hear about their experiences and views on how to prevent sexual assault on college campuses," DeVos wrote.

"However, as you are no doubt aware, the law prevents me from doing so at this time."

Slotkin's district includes MSU, where Nassar was a sports doctor. She had asked DeVos to meet with Nassar victims because of how their perspective could affect the revisions under consideration.

Slotkin has said DeVos’s proposed Title IX rules would have shielded, and in some cases prohibited, MSU from taking action on the Title IX claims against Nassar.

Her guest for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in February was Amanda Thomashow, who filed the first Title IX complaint against Nassar in 2014.

Slotkin noted that MSU wouldn't have had to investigate Thomashow's complaint under the Education Department's proposed guidelines.

That's because colleges would be forced to investigate only if the alleged incident occurred on campus or in other areas overseen by the school. Thomashow saw Nassar in an office across the street from campus.

The proposal also says accused students must be able to cross-examine their accusers, albeit through a representative. Slotkin worries this would "retraumatize" victims, she said.

Nassar, who also was a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving what amounts to life in prison after admitting to to sexually abusing girls and women under the guise of medical treatment for decades.

DeVos has criticized rules established by the Obama administration and said her proposal is meant in part to be more fair to students who are accused of misconduct, saying one person denied due process is one too many.

