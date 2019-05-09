In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC. Cohen wants documents he says would show that the Trump Organization promised to pay legal costs he incurred. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP, File)

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, asked a New York state court to order the Trump Organization to turn over documents he says would show that the company promised to pay legal costs he incurred related to Congressional investigations, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and his own prosecution in Manhattan.

Cohen began serving a three year prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, violating campaign finance laws and bank fraud.

Trump Organization Calls Cohen Lawsuit a Desperate Money-Grab’

