Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, asked a New York state court to order the Trump Organization to turn over documents he says would show that the company promised to pay legal costs he incurred related to Congressional investigations, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and his own prosecution in Manhattan.
Cohen began serving a three year prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, violating campaign finance laws and bank fraud.
Trump Organization Calls Cohen Lawsuit a Desperate Money-Grab’
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/09/michael-cohen-continues-pursue-trump-legal-fees/39463729/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.