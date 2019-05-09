Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, left, talks with Ellen Chamberlain, 32, of Farmington Hills at the NAACP 64th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at Cobo Center in Detroit on May 5, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Washington — Invitations to members of Congress and staffers started going out this week for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s trip “to the “occupied territories in Palestine.”

An aide to the Detroit Democrat confirmed that delegation is scheduled for the third week in August, ending Aug. 22.

Tlaib’s office said an agenda for the trip isn’t yet available, but the RSVP for members is due in July.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, announced plans for the delegation late last year in an effort to "humanize" Palestinians. The trip will include a stop in the farming village where her maternal grandmother still lives.

The trip won't rely on taxpayer dollars but will be sponsored and privately funded by the nonprofit Humpty Dumpty Institute based in New York, she has said.

Tlaib, an outspoken critic of Israeli policy, does not plan to attend the congressional delegation's trip to Israel this summer organized and funded by the American Israel Education Foundation, an arm of the Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a spokesman said.

“I have my own trip,” she told the Jewish Insider this week.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/09/tlaib-delegation-west-bank-moves-ahead/1153204001/