Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Mueller won’t testify next week, chairman says
Jerrold Nadler says special counsel Robert Mueller won’t appear before his panel next week
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Mueller won’t testify next week, chairman says
Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press
Published 2:27 p.m. ET May 10, 2019 | Updated 2:33 p.m. ET May 10, 2019
Washington – The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says special counsel Robert Mueller won’t appear before his panel next week, despite the committee’s hope that Mueller would testify May 15.
New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Friday that negotiations continue with Mueller and the Justice Department about the testimony. He wouldn’t characterize those talks.
Nadler said he expects Mueller to appear, though the committee will subpoena him “if necessary.”
Democrats are clashing with the Justice Department over access to Mueller’s full report on the Trump-Russia investigation.
The Judiciary panel on Wednesday voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after he defied the committee’s subpoena. The next step is a vote on the House floor.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Democrats could wait and combine several contempt resolutions into one package.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/10/mueller-testify-next-week-chairman-says/39468213/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.