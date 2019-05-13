Buy Photo U.S. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Washington — President Donald Trump on Monday attacked U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib in a tweet over remarks she made about the Holocaust that she says have been twisted by critics and taken out of context.

The controversy arose in response to comments by Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, in an interview posted Friday on Yahoo's Skullduggery podcast.

In the interview, the Detroit Democrat was talking about the experience of her Palestinian ancestors as Israel became a place of refuge for European Jews after the Holocaust:

"There's always a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the Holocaust in the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, the human dignity," Tlaib said.

"Their existence in many ways have been wiped out and some people's passports. All of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews — post the Holocaust, post the tragedy and horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right? And it was forced on them."

Tlaib also said on the podcast that she wants "a safe haven for Jews." "Who doesn’t want to be safe?" she added.

Trump on Monday followed the lead of some other Republican leaders in denouncing Tlaib's comments as anti-Semitic.

"Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust," Trump tweeted.

"She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?"

Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust. She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who chairs the House GOP conference, said Tlaib's remarks about a "calming feeling" "must cross the line" for House Democratic leaders.

"Surely now @SpeakerPelosi⁩ & ⁦@LeaderHoyer⁩ will finally take action against vile anti-Semitism in their ranks. This must cross the line, even for them," Cheney tweeted Sunday.

Surely now @SpeakerPelosi⁩ & ⁦@LeaderHoyer⁩ will finally take action against vile anti-Semitism in their ranks. This must cross the line, even for them. Rashida Tlaib says thinking of the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling” https://t.co/opUUNEol2d — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 12, 2019

Tlaib responded Sunday on Twitter, dismissing the criticism.

"Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work," she wrote.

"All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win."

Policing my words, twisting & turning them to ignite vile attacks on me will not work. All of you who are trying to silence me will fail miserably. I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 13, 2019

Her office accused Republican leaders and right-wing extremists "of spreading outright lies to incite hate."

"Congresswoman Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself for using the tragedy of the Holocaust in a transparent attempt to score political points," Tlaib spokesman Denzel McCampbell said.

"Her behavior cheapens our public discourse and is an insult to the Jewish community and the millions of Americans who stand opposed to the hatred being spread by Donald Trump’s Republican party."

McCampbell stressed that Tlaib was not saying the Holocaust itself brought a "calming feeling" to the congresswoman.

"In fact, she repeatedly called the Holocaust a tragedy and a horrific persecution of Jewish people," he said.

“Again, this behavior by a bankrupt Republican leadership is dangerous and only increases hateful rhetoric from those who want to cause harm to oppressed people. The Republican Party has reached a new low.”

Statement on lies being spread regarding Congresswoman Tlaib's appearance on Yahoo's SkullDuggery Podcast. pic.twitter.com/fBASeibLwV — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 13, 2019

In the podcast, Tlaib was responding to a question about her vision for a one-state solution, which she supports, noting how "separate but equal didn't work here" in the United States.

"You shouldn't oppress others so you can be free and safe," Tlaib said. "Why can't we all be free and safe together?"

The interviewer asked Tlaib if she was "playing with fire" by advocating for a one-state solution, noting extremists on both sides who also support a one-state solution by either expelling Jews or Arabs from Israel.

"No, I'm coming from a place of love, for equality and justice. I truly am. I want a safe haven for Jews. Who doesn’t want to be safe?" Tlaib said.

"I am, you know, humbled by the fact that it was my ancestors that had to suffer for that to happen. But I will not turn my back and allow others to hijack it and say that it’s some extremist approach because they’re coming from a place of, whatever it is — of division, inequality. But you know, if you look at Netanyahu, he's the first person to come out and support President Trump's wall. That is not the kind of leadership."

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/13/trump-attacks-tlaib-holocaust-remarks/1187871001/