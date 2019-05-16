Larry Inman (Photo: Facebook)

A Michigan lawmaker accused of attempting to extort a union in return for his vote on controversial legislation last year is maintaining his innocence and told Michigan’s Big Show Thursday morning that “text messages can be misinterpreted.”

“This is crap,” Rep. Larry Inman, R-Traverse City, told host Michael Patrick Shiels of the indictment.

Prosecutors are accusing Inman of unlawfully and corruptly soliciting political contributions from a union group for himself and other lawmakers in exchange for a potential “no” vote on the repeal legislation, which he ended up voting for instead.

A grand jury authorized charges against Inman for alleged extortion, bribery and making a false statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about conversations with the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights union that were documented in text messages obtained by authorities.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield asked Inman to resign Wednesday, hours after the federal indictment was filed against the Traverse City lawmaker.

The House excused Inman's absence from session Wednesday, but Chatfield removed him from all committees and tasked the House Business Office with managing Inman's Lansing office.

Inman said Chatfield was just following protocol and resignation “was no option that I’m going to proceed with.” He said he’ll be back in session next week.

“I’m defending my honesty and my trust with the public,” he said. “Resigning would be an admission of guilty. I’m not going to do that.”

Chatfield told reporters Wednesday that Inman was considering his request to resign, but would not comment on possible expulsion proceedings should Inman refuse.

House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, called on the speaker Wednesday "to use all the tools at his disposal to take action if Rep. Inman refuses to resign."

Inman's charges carry maximum sentences of 20, 10 and five years in prison.The grand jury indictment handed down Tuesday and filed Wednesday in Grand Rapids federal court includes text messages allegedly from Inman that show him seeking campaign contributions from the carpenters and millwrights union, which opposed the legislation.

“Carpenters have been good to me, where are the rest of the trades on checks?” Inman said in a June 3 text to an unnamed union representative, according to the indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

“We only have 12, people to block it. You said all 12 will get $30,000 each to help there (sic) campaigns. That did not happen, we will get a ton of pressure on this vote.”

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights had donated $6,000 to Inman’s campaign committee between October 2017 and May 2018 but did not make any additional donations after his initial June 3 text message, per the indictment.

Inman ended up voting to repeal the law, which had guaranteed union wages and benefits for workers on government-funded construction projects. The Republican-led House approved the measure in a narrow 56-53 vote.

Inman told Michigan’s Big Show Thursday that he was “surprised and shocked” by the indictment. He said he loves the trades, but felt he had to vote with his district on the prevailing wage repeal. He rose to the defense of the 12 lawmakers referenced in his text.

“What I can tell you is I did not speak to one representative regarding that vote or money,” he said.

Inman said he was interviewed at his home and at a law enforcement office starting in August. When asked about the timeline Wednesday, Inman told The Detroit News he was first interviewed about a week after the June vote.

“I would never ever think of doing anything wrong as a public servant in my role as a state representative,” Inman said. “We can’t control what other people think, but I have all the belief in the world that I will be exonerated form these charges. There is no proof whatsoever that I did any of this.”

