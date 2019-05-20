State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville (Photo: Lower campaign)

A pro-Trump state lawmaker in his second term said Monday he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Justin Amash in the Republican primary in 2020, saying the West Michigan congressman is "out of touch" with his district.

Rep. Jim Lower's announcement came after Amash, a vocal Trump critic, declared Saturday that he believes President Donald Trump's conduct has met the "threshold of impeachment."

Amash, a fifth-term congressman, is the first Republican lawmaker in Congress to break with Trump over the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Lower, a Greenville Republican and Trump supporter, was planning to launch his campaign around the Fourth of July, according to his statement, but he adjusted his timetable after Amash's statements on impeachment.

"Congressman Justin Amash tweets yesterday calling for President Trump’s impeachment show how out of touch he is with the truth and how out of touch he is with people he represents," Lower said.

"Amash has not only failed to support President Trump as the president works to make the United States stronger and safer, he has now united with radical liberals like Democratic congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) to try and bring down our president. He must be replaced, and I am going to do it."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

Amash's campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

Amash, 39, has faced primary challengers in the past. The former state lawmaker defeated Grand Rapids-area businessman Brian Ellis in the 2014 GOP primary by nearly 15 percentage points after Ellis spent $1.7 million.

Amash won reelection last fall by 11 percentage points, defeating Democrat Cathy Albro.

Michigan's 3rd District includes Kent, Barry, Ionia, Montcalm and Calhoun counties and part of Grand Rapids.

Amash shared his conclusions about Trump's conduct in a series of tweets Saturday after finishing reading the entire redacted version of Mueller's report.

Contrary to the public statements and summary offered by Attorney General Bob Barr, "Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment," Amash wrote.

"In fact, Mueller’s report identifies multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence."

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

Amash also said Barr intentionally "misled" the public about Mueller's findings, and said few of his colleagues Congress "even read Mueller’s report; their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation."

Mueller concluded there was no criminal conspiracy between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. He did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation, but Barr said the evidence didn’t warrant obstruction charges against Trump.

The president lashed out in response to Amash on Sunday morning.

“Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” Trump tweeted.

"Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!”"

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed Amash’s comments as an attempt to get national attention and dismissed his seriousness.

“He votes more with (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi than he ever votes with me,” McCarthy said. “It’s a question whether he’s even in our Republican conference as a whole.”

Amash, a libertarian Republican, has not shied from bucking party leadership before, voting based on his principles and conscience and expressing frustration with partisanship in Congress.

In his campaign announcement, Lower criticized Amash for voting against some of Trump's priorities, including his national emergency declaration on the border that Amash viewed as executive overreach.

Lower also highlighted reports from earlier this year that Amash has not ruled out a 2020 run for the White House on the Libertarian ticket.

Lower, 30, was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and chairs of the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. His district includes Montcalm County and a part of Gratiot County.

He grew up in Ionia County and graduated from Michigan State University and later earned a master's in business administration from Grand Valley State University.

Lower said he's met with grassroots activists, party leaders, donors and others in the district, and "the response has been humbling and gratifying." He estimated it would take $1 million to beat Amash.

"We believe we can raise that amount and more,” Lower said. “West Michigan deserves a congressman who will actually represent the values of our community, and who will work with President Trump and other members of Congress to get things done."

