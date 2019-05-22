Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis (Photo: U.S. District Court)

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear from two nominees to fill vacancies on the federal bench in Michigan, including the first African-American woman that President Donald Trump selected to be a judge.

On tap Wednesday is U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis of Farmington Hills, a former federal prosecutor who Trump nominated to sit on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Attorney Michael S. Bogren (Photo: Plunkett Cooney)

The panel will also hear from Michael S. Bogren, a municipal attorney at the firm Plunkett Cooney in Kalamazoo, who was tapped for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Both nominees were introduced to the committee by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township.

Peters told a story of Davis' kindergarten teacher who reported that she saw the back of her head more than her face because she was so often turning around to litigate disputes among her classmates.

The nominations of Davis and Bogren followed months of negotiations between the White House and U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Peters.

Both Stabenow and Peters returned so-called "blue slips" for Davis and Bogren, meaning the home-state senators don't object to the picks.

Davis, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, was appointed a magistrate judge in January 2016 and assigned to the Flint federal courthouse.

One of her most high-profile cases involved arraigning Amor Ftouhi in the 2017 terrorism and stabbing attack at Bishop International Airport. Ftouhi was later convicted and faces up to life in prison.

Davis started her career in 1992 as a civil defense attorney at the firm Dickinson Wright PLLC.

Davis, 51, started at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit in 1997 around the same time as future U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, who appointed Davis as her executive assistant U.S. Attorney after taking office in 2010 — a post she held through 2015.

Davis also served as a deputy unit chief of the Controlled Substances Unit and as high-intensity drug trafficking area liaison.

She was joined in the hearing room Wednesday by husband Grant Davis and children Kienuwa, Maya and Gyasi Davis.

Davis was a young student in Kansas when she became interested in the law because of the case Brown v. Board of Education, which in 1954 declared racial segregation of children in public schools unconstitutional, according to a Federal Bar Association newsletter.

She graduated from Wichita State University in 1989 and Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 1992. She has been married for 26 years.

Until Davis, Trump had nominated no African-American women to the federal bench, according to Carl Tobias, who studies the federal judicial selection process at the University of Richmond School of Law.

Since then, he's also nominated Ada Brown, an African-American woman, for the U.S. District Court in Dallas.

Bogren, 61, primarily defends governmental entities and officials named in civil litigation, focusing on civil rights and constitutional law. He also serves as attorney for the Village of Hopkins.

He started with the firm Plunkett Cooney in 1985 and now serves as chairman of the firm’s board of directors and as managing partner of the firm’s Kalamazoo office.

Bogren grew up in Parchment and lives in Hastings. His family from Michigan attended Wednesday's hearing including his sister Nancy Strzynski and children Charles and Rebecca Bogren.

Bogren graduated from Western Michigan University in 1979, majoring in English literature and linguistics, and from the University of Detroit School of Law in 1982.

He recently represented a housing association in northern Michigan that prohibited non-Christians from buying a home there. The Bay View Association, northeast of Petoskey, was sued in 2017 in federal court to overturn the rule, which residents voted to eliminate last year.

Other significant cases include one in which he got an $80 million lawsuit dismissed on behalf of the city of Manistee, which was sued after denying a developer a permit to build a 425-megawatt coal-burning power plant on Lake Michigan.

