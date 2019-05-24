The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay in an case on appeal regarding partisan redistricting in Michigan. (Photo: TNS file)

Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary hold on a federal court order to redraw legislative and congressional districts in Michigan by Aug. 1.

The justices on Friday issued a brief order that stayed the April 25 order pending an appeal of the case to the high court.

Republican lawmakers two weeks ago filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to suspend the judgment of the lower court panel, pending the outcome of similar cases that the justices are expected to decide before July.

They were responding to the three-judge panel that ruled unanimously last month that current statehouse and congressional maps approved by the Legislature in 2011 are unconstitutional because they diluted the power of Democratic voters in an effort to ensure GOP power.

The ruling would require Michigan officials to redraw by August at least 34 congressional and legislative districts for the 2020 election cycle and hold special elections two years early for the state Senate.

Attorneys for the Republican lawmakers had argued that state legislators wouldn't have sufficient time to redraw the maps by the District Court's deadline, in addition to passing a budget and legislation on auto insurance and infrastructure.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/24/supreme-court-issues-stay-michigan-gerymandering-case/1225622001/