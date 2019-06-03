LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

New York – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to reiterate his complaints about CNN and suggest a boycott of its parent company, AT&T.

Soon after his arrival in London for a pomp-filled state visit to Britain, Trump tweeted that CNN is his chief source of such reports but that “after watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S.”

Trump asked why doesn’t AT&T “do something” and said that if people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T, it would be forced to make “big changes” at CNN. CNN is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, a division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

AT&T and CNN declined to comment.

Trump has long criticized CNN over its coverage of him and his administration. Fox News Channel is his preferred network.

Trumps visit Royals
 Fullscreen

Queen Elizabeth II greets visiting President Donald Trump at a welcome ceremony in the garden of London's Buckingham Palace, Monday, June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II greets visiting President Donald Trump at a welcome ceremony in the garden of London's Buckingham Palace, Monday, June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. Victoria Jones, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday. Toby Melville, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England Monday at the start of a three-day state visit to Britain.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England Monday at the start of a three-day state visit to Britain. Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP
Fullscreen
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41-gun Royal Salute marking U.S President Donald Trump's arrival in Green Park in London.
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41-gun Royal Salute marking U.S President Donald Trump's arrival in Green Park in London. Tim Ireland, AP
Fullscreen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London. Frank Augstein, AP
Fullscreen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Frank Augstein, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Queen Elizabeth in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Queen Elizabeth in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. Toby Melville, AP
Fullscreen
First lady Melania Trump, left, attends a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
First lady Melania Trump, left, attends a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Victoria Jones, AP
Fullscreen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President Donald Trump, center, and first lady Melania Trump, left, with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday. Frank Augstein, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, left, attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday. Victoria Jones, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump is greeted by Prince Charles on arrival at Buckingham Palace.
President Donald Trump is greeted by Prince Charles on arrival at Buckingham Palace. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
An anti-Trump protester demonstrates outside Buckingham Palace.
An anti-Trump protester demonstrates outside Buckingham Palace. Tim Ireland, AP
Fullscreen
Prince Charles, left, talks with a member of the Guard of Honor, as captain of the Guard Hamish Hardy walks with President Donald Trump during an inspection of the Guard of Honor at Buckingham Palace, Monday.
Prince Charles, left, talks with a member of the Guard of Honor, as captain of the Guard Hamish Hardy walks with President Donald Trump during an inspection of the Guard of Honor at Buckingham Palace, Monday. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Toby Melville, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Queen Elizabeth II, walk in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, Monday.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Queen Elizabeth II, walk in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, Monday. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Toby Melville, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday.
President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday. Frank Augstein, AP
Fullscreen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they view U.S memorabilia from the Royal Collection, at Buckingham Palace. Tolga Akmen, AP
Fullscreen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk out to inspect an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk out to inspect an honor guard during a ceremonial welcome in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Frank Augstein, AP
Fullscreen

    The extension of Trump’s CNN complaints to its parent company is unusual but not surprising. When AT&T’s bid for then-CNN owner Time Warner Inc. became public in 2016, it drew fire from then-candidate Trump, who promised to kill it “because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.”

    After he became president, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against AT&T and Time Warner to block the proposed deal, arguing it would hurt consumers . A judge ultimately ruled in favor of letting the $81 billion acquisition continue and it was completed in June 2018. The Department of Justice lost an appeal in February . The department declined to appeal further to the Supreme Court, where its chances of prevailing were considered dim.

