Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during an event, May 3 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Detroit — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren vowed here Tuesday to commit $1.5 trillion to "clean up America" and create jobs as part of her fight against climate change.

Americans have a "climate crisis in this country, a threat on every living thing," said Warren, the 69-year-old U.S. senator from Massachusetts. And "we need to be all in" on battling it.

The climate change plan in part by cutting government subsidies for the oil industry and cutting tax breaks for companies such as Amazon.

Warren's comments, a reflection of her initial platform, came on the same day that former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled his $1.7 trillion climate change plans and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee touted his environmental justice policies in southwest Detroit as part of his "climate mission tour."

Jennifer Garland, 50, of Farmington Hills, said she first heard Warren speak at a Detroit event in 2017 and has been following her since. She decided to attend the town hall event to hear more specifics from the candidate she is supporting in a crowded presidential primary field of 24 candidates.

“She thinks about policy. She has an answer to problems,” said Garland, who was a legal secretary until April when she was laid off. “She’s very intelligent. She works very well with others and collaborates and respects other thoughts.”

The controversy over Warren's Native-American heritage is “ridiculous,” she said, adding that she appreciated how Warren went and “did more research” on it. “I’m not really concerned about it but it seemed like a distraction to me,” Garland said.

Emilie MacAulay, 39, of Ferndale, who was holding her 4-year old daughter, Corinne, before the town hall, is sold on Warren.

“I think Elizabeth Warren is fantastic,” said MacAulay, an art director. “I think she has a way of getting to the point and hitting all of the points that are important to me as a working Mom around woman’s issues,” such as choice on abortion, child care and health care with “a real, thoughtful, practical approach to all of the problems that we’re facing.”

Buy Photo Emilie MacAulay, center, of Ferndale sits with her daughter, Corinne, 4, and her mother, Susan Oswald, right, before the start of the Detroit Community Conversation with Elizabeth Warren at Focus: HOPE in Detroit on June 4, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

MacAulay said she believes Warren has a legitimate shot to beat President Donald Trump if she captures the Democratic nomination. “I think we’re beyond the question of whether a woman can be president or not,” she said.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/04/elizabeth-warren-presidential-detroit-climate-plan/1328797001/