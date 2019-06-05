An April 24, 2018 photo shows damage to the east pipeline of Line 5 caused by an anchor strike. (Photo: Ballard Marine Construction)

Human error and mechanical failure likely led more than a year ago to a wayward anchor damaging three transmission cables and denting Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, according to a federal report released Wednesday.

A faulty anchor brake band and the failure of crew members on the Clyde S. VanEnkevort tug boat and the Erie Trader barge to secure a starboard anchor apparently resulted in the April 1, 2018 anchor strike, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The tug boat was connected to the barge as they transported iron ore.

The snarl at the bottom of the Great Lakes was so severe that when crew members discovered the barge’s 12,000-pound anchor had deployed two days later near Indiana they found it was missing both flukes on either side of the main anchor shaft, according to the report.

A second mate on board the barge had ordered both anchors be secured, according to the report, but the crew member responsible for doing so “stated he did not actually secure the starboard anchor despite communicating to the wheelhouse that all anchors were secured.”

The anchor strike released about 800 gallons of dielectric mineral oil from three American Transmission Company cables, resulted in more than $100 million in damage to the lines and caused minor dents to the 65’s Line 5 dual pipeline.

The 2018 strike and resulting spill propelled negotiations over the future of Enbridge’s decades-old Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits. It prompted former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to sue file suit against the Escanaba-based VanEnkevort Tug and Barge Inc., alleging its tug was responsible for the alleged anchor strike.

The NTSB report comes during the same week Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Enbridge she would like to reach an agreement by June 10 on the timeline for Line 5’s decommissioning beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder reached an agreement with Enbridge in December — roughly nine months after the anchor strike – to construct an underwater tunnel to house a new pipeline. But Whitmer halted state work on the project in March after Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled the plan approved by Snyder and the Republican-led Legislature was invalid.

In May, Whitmer ordered state officials to issue rules requiring large vessels to verify that no anchors are dragging before passing through the Straits of Mackinac to prevent incidents like the one that unfurled on the Erie Trader.

But environmental groups said the NTSB report shows the only way to eliminate risk in the straits is to eliminate Line 5.

“Michigan must act on this new evidence,” said David Holtz, a spokesman for Oil & Water Don’t Mix. “Only shutting Line 5 down can prevent an oil pipeline rupture and it is urgent that the governor and attorney general immediately use their authority to protect Michigan and the Great Lakes.”

The tug boat was connected to the 740-foot barge Erie Trader from Duluth, Minnesota, to Indiana Harbor with iron ore cargo and was headed west through the Straits of Mackinac when the strike happened.

At the time of the strike on Easter Sunday, “most of the vessel crew had the day off,” the report said. Neither of the crew members on board responsible for ensuring the starboard anchor was secured did so and federal inspectors were unable to determine when the anchor had last been cleared, according to the report.

At the time of the strike, VanEnkevort Tug & Barge had started implementing a safety management system, but “there were no policies and procedures related to anchor operations.”

“Had VanEnkevort Tug & Barge had procedures in place to regularly monitor these spaces, the unsecured anchor may have been detected earlier,” the report said.

The U.S. Coast Guard also has prepared a report on the incident, but is waiting to release the findings until a review at the Coast Guard’s Washington, D.C. headquarters is complete.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/05/feds-human-mechanical-failures-line-5-anchor-mishap/1331309001/