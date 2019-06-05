Buy Photo Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Rochester Community House on November 4, 2014. (Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

Glengariff Group paid for and conducted the May 28-30 poll of 600 likely Michigan voters.

The respondents are drawn from lists of registered voters, who are screened for whether they say they will likely or definitely vote in the 2020 election.

The survey represents a snap shot in time of voters’ views, not a prediction of the 2020 election.

Sixty-five percent of likely voters were interviewed by landline phone and the other 35% were surveyed by cellphones in a bid to have proper representation of younger voters.

The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points, meaning any survey number potentially could be up to 4 points higher or lower than what the survey found.

Glengariff surveyed 43% Democrats, 36% Republicans and 19% independents, reflecting Michigan’s historic Democratic Party advantage among registered voters.

The survey also sought an accurate representation of the state's geographical, gender, racial and age balance of voters.

