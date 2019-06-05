Buy Photo Republican businessman John James at a U.S. Senate campaign rally in Michigan in 2018. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Michigan military veteran and businessman John James appears poised to run for the U.S. Senate for a second time.

A new John James for Senate website promotes the Farmington Hills Republican as a "political outsider" and targets Sen. Gary Peters, suggesting the Bloomfield Township Democrat up for re-election has "failed" Michigan.

Signing up through the website triggers an email declaring James is "officially running" for Senate in 2020, two years after he lost to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing.

"I'm in this because after much serious thought and prayer, I came to a conclusion I could not avoid: my service to this nation is not over," the email says.

James is set to appear Thursday morning on Fox News and teased the segment on Twitter, telling followers, "You don't want to miss this."

It's not clear who is running the apparent James campaign. A request for comment or confirmation from a longtime campaign consultant was not immediately returned. 2018 campaign manager Tori Sachs said she is not working for James in 2020 but is "fully supporting" whatever he does next.

Peters has been ramping up fundraising efforts in recent weeks, and a new online fundraising pitch tells supporters "John James is in! We need your support."

The 37-year-old is an Iraq war veteran who was endorsed by GOP President Donald Trump and Kid Rock during his 2018 campaign.

In recent weeks, James had been recruited by Republican leaders in the Senate and House, where they hoped to convince James to run for Congress in Michigan’s 11th District against freshman Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills.

He was considered by the White House as a candidate to be the next ambassador to the United Nations earlier this year before the nomination went to U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft.

Trump has called James a “rising star,” though he never visited Michigan to campaign for him in 2018.

In his 2018 campaign, James repeatedly said he would back Trump "2,000%," aligning himself with Trump's agenda on sanctuary cities and the Southern border to his economic policies.

James is president of the James Group International, a supply-chain management firm, his family's business, in southwest Detroit.

James performed better than expected last year in his unsuccessful challenge to Stabenow. He lost to her in November by 6.5 percentage points — 275,660 votes —after raising nearly $12.6 million to Stabenow's $17.9 million.

Still, James won the most votes of any Republican top-of-the-ticket candidate in the past decade, topping the 1,874,834 votes that Rick Snyder won in his 2010 gubernatorial landslide victory, which is the third-highest in the 2008-18 period.

James, who is African-American and part of the millennial generation, brings much-needed diversity to the overwhelmingly white Republican Party.

He defeated well-funded Grosse Pointe businessman Sandy Pensler in last summer's GOP primary with the boost of Trump's endorsement.

But while he's popular with traditional GOP rank-and-file, James struggled to attract black voters, getting less than 5 percent of the vote in the Democratic stronghold of Detroit, which has the most African Americans in the state, despite aggressive campaigning.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a memo to the Washington Post in May making the case that a statewide run by James for Senate would be a boon to Trump's reelection bid in Michigan by potentially turning out more GOP voters in Metro Detroit counties.

The memo notes that James received nearly 79,300 more votes than GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette last fall, making the Stabenow-James Senate race closer than the governor's race.

The memo also highlights that James received about 648,600 more votes in 2018 than Peters' opponent, Terri Lynn Land, did in 2014. Peters, a former congressman, defeated Land by 13 percentage points.

The memo's release followed a report in Politico citing concerns by unnamed Trump aides that James running statewide could harm Trump's chances of winning Michigan again by driving up Democratic spending and turnout in the state.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by 10,704 votes — the thinnest margin of any state — and polling over the last two years has since shown the president's approval ratings underwater in Michigan.

Fewer than 36 percent of likely Michigan voters said in a recent statewide poll they would vote to re-elect Trump, compared with more than 51 percent who said they plan to vote for someone new.

The same poll found nearly 37 percent of voters had a favorable view of Trump, compared with 54 percent unfavorable. About 44 percent approve of the job the president is doing while 52 percent disapprove.

Trump polled especially poorly among African Americans and women. The survey, conducted May 28-30, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

