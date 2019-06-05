Buy Photo A petitioner gathers signatures in Campus Martius in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan’s Republican-led House and Senate are filing lawsuits Wednesday that seek clarification over the legal status of tough new petition drive rules deemed invalid by Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.

GOP leaders are filing twin suits in the Michigan Court of Claims and state Court of Appeals against Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, alleging she is refusing to enforce the law in the wake of a formal opinion by Nessel.

Additional details of the complaints are not yet known. They were in the process of being filed Wednesday afternoon and were not immediately available.

The court action is the latest front in a legal battle over a new law that would make petition drives more difficult by limiting groups to collecting no more than 15 percent of their required signatures from any single congressional district.

Nessel called portions of the law unconstitutional, saying the rules would inappropriately limit voter participation in the petition drive process. The League of Women Voters and a group considering a campaign finance reform petition drive filed a separate lawsuit two weeks ago against the GOP law.

State Rep. Jim Lower, a Greenville Republican who sponsored the 2018 law, praised House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey for authorizing the complaints.

“Nothing about this law is unconstitutional,” Lower said in a statement. “The attorney general and secretary of state are grasping at straws in an attempt to circumvent the requirements of a duly enacted law. They don’t get to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on personal preference."

Then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed the petition drive rules into law in late December four days before leaving office, saying it would "promote geographic diversity" similar to the signature-gathering requirements imposed on gubernatorial candidates filing for election.

State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville (Photo: Lower campaign)

The legislation came on the heels of an election that saw liberal groups advance controversial initiatives, including minimum wage and paid sick leave laws the Legislature adopted and then scaled back before they took effect.

The Michigan Constitution gives voters the ability to initiate bills or ballot proposals via petition drive. In her opinion last month, Nessel said the Legislature “cannot impose an additional obligation ... that curtails or unduly burdens the people’s right.”

The attorney general’s opinion, which only focused on some elements of the law, is binding on state agencies but not courts.

Benson's office had not seen the lawsuits as of Wednesday afternoon but will review the filings once it receives them, said spokesman Shawn Starkey.

The Secretary of State is preparing guidance for petition drive groups to indicate which rules they should follow in the wake of Nessel's opinion. That process is not yet complete, and department is making revisions in response to requests at a recent Board of State Canvassers meeting, Starkey said.

In suing the state on May 23, the League of Women Voters and Michiganders for Fair Elections argued the GOP law is unconstitutional and “will impose formidable obstacles to the exercise of direct democracy.”

Nessel also invalidated portions of the law that would have required paid circulators to file an affidavit with the secretary of state and check a box on the petitions to indicate their paid status, which supporters said was an attempt to boost transparency.

“In the past, out-of-state special interests have come into Michigan and unfairly influenced our elections process,” Lower said. “Our solution ensures that all Michigan voters — from Marquette to Grand Rapids to Detroit, and everywhere in between — are given a voice in the petition initiative process.”

