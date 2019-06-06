AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have fallen about 11 cents in the past week to about $2.99 per gallon. (Photo: File)

Lansing — A Michigan House panel approved a budget plan that would shift hundreds of millions of dollars in sales tax revenue generated at the pump to road and bridge repairs instead of targeting it for schools and local government aid.

The budget proposal included projected additional revenue of roughly $542 million for roads by removing 4 percentage points of the 6% fuel sales tax that help finance mostly schools and local governments and dedicating dedicating it toward roads.

The remaining 2% of the sales tax would be phased out in the next calendar year, said House Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Matt Maddock, R-Milford.

The shift of the sales tax toward roads is a small but integral piece of a yet-to-be revealed road funding plan the House is expected to propose as an alternative to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s road funding plan.

Whitmer's proposed 45-cent-a-gallon fuel tax increase would generate $2.5 billion in new and annual revenue once fully implemented by 2021. She wants to boost road spending $1.9 billion over current levels and end a road funding shift that would free up $600 million for schools and other budget areas.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, has said any road funding plan would need to include provisions that ensure the full 6% sales tax paid at the pump goes toward roads so lawmakers can assure residents that every penny paid at the pump goes toward infrastructure.

Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, also have said they exploring efficiencies in government that would reduce the $2.5 billion annual price tag.

Budget Director Chris Kolb reiterated the $2.5 billion target in a Thursday taping of WKAR-TV's "Off the Record" show and argued it is not possible to reach that goal without new revenue.

"We've had eight years of Republican control of state government," Kolb said. "If they could have solved this problem with the current funds, they would have done it."

The budget director predicted Republicans will eventually agree to a fuel tax increase.

"I just think we all know" it's needed, Kolb said. "The business community is talking to them. The local communities are talking to them. Everyone understands that if we had the money in our budget today, we would have fixed this eight years ago."

Maddock assured committee members that the gas sales tax money shifted from schools would be back-filled “through a number of different departments.” He said the details of that shift would be clearer when the budget goes before the full House appropriations committee.

“There are many, many budgets involved,” Maddock said.

Kolb said a backfill for the $600 million in the School Aid Fund and $200 million to local governments generated by the gas sales tax is critical for the plan to proceed.

“It's a non-starter unless you find the funds,” he said. “We're not going to rob Peter to pay Paul. We need to address roads, schools and water.”

Many of the House's proposed department budgets so far have included a variety of cuts, including a 3% administrative cut and 25% information technology cut in every department.

The House panel on Thursday also approved a transportation budget that would explore the sales of the Blue Water Bridge, eight state-owned welcome centers, four state-owned airports and a state-owned rail line between Grayling and Gaylord.

The potential sales are one of many money-saving moves that could help lawmakers sidestep the proposed 45-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase, Maddock said.

But Kolb called the idea a “gimmick” that would not reverse “disinvestments” in roads and schools or address long-term revenue needs.

"Even if you did it, it's a one-time influx of cash,” Kolb said during the TV show taping. “It doesn't help you next year, and it doesn't give you enough money to fix the roads."

The potential sales were mentioned in boilerplate language that directs the Michigan Department of Transportation to solicit proposals or bids for the facilities.

The Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron includes two spans over the St. Clair River and is owned jointly the Michigan and Canadian governments. The House-proposed budget language indicates any purchase proposals should be for the “state’s interest” in the bridge.

Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, asked what the potential implications were of selling a bridge that is co-owned with Canada. Maddock said the department would explore that issue as part of the due diligence process.

“I think we have an obligation to avoid a gas tax increase and I'm willing to look at any option we have, including perhaps selling the bridge," Maddock said, adding "Should the state of Michigan be in the bridge-owning business?”

Maddock said he’s heard from some parties and investment funds interested in the bridge’s purchase. He said the current owners of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, the Moroun family, were not among those who have inquired.

