Buy Photo Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Michigan, in March 2017. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Washington — Former Detroit U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade told lawmakers that President Donald Trump's conduct as described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report constitutes "multiple instances" of obstruction of justice.

In prepared testimony Monday, McQuade said the obstruction "posed a risk to our national security because it was designed to prevent investigators from learning all of the facts about an attack on our country by a hostile foreign adversary."

"When a public official's misconduct is known to a foreign adversary, that knowledge leaves the official vulnerable to efforts to leverage his or her misconduct to its advantage, which compromises his or her ability to act in the best interests of the country," she told lawmakers.

McQuade, who oversaw public corruption cases while in office, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in the first hearing focusing on the findings of Mueller's report — specifically highlighting the section on obstruction of justice.

McQuade, now a professor at the University of Michigan School of Law, has opined extensively on the Mueller investigation.

McQuade was appointed by President Barack Obama as the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2010 to March 2017, stepping down after Trump took office.

She appeared Monday alongside former White House counsel John Dean, who helped bring about the end of Richard Nixon's presidency.

Honored for the opportunity to help members of Congress and the public better understand obstruction of justice crimes. https://t.co/uJbFjjwhtM — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 10, 2019

Mueller's report details Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election in Trump’s favor and 10 instances when the president potentially obstructed the investigation.

Ahead of the hearing, Trump took another swipe Monday at Mueller, whose report he has wrongly said "exonerated" him.

"For two years all the Democrats talked about was the Mueller Report, because they knew that it was loaded up with 13 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, later increased to 18. But despite the bias, when the Report came out, the findings were No Collusion and facts that led to ....No Obstruction," Trump tweeted.

"The Dems were devastated - after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs - Go back to work!"

McQuade said obstruction is one of the "most serious" matters that prosecutors investigate and should not be dismissed as a mere "process" crime, saying it's serious because it "conceals the truth." She stressed that the crime of obstruction of justice can include attempts to obstruct and does not require proof of an underlying crime.

McQuade last month signed onto a statement with over 1,000 other former federal prosecutors saying Trump would be charged with crimes for obstruction of justice were he not in the White House.

She said she endorsed the document "to make clear what Mueller’s nuance may have obscured: Trump’s conduct violated the obstruction of justice statute, and he would be charged with crimes if he were not president."

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The prosecutors in their statement noted that Trump is covered by a policy imposed by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel against indicting a sitting president. But for that policy, the details in Mueller's report would result in "multiple" felony charges for obstruction of justice, the prosecutors said.

They specifically cited Trump's alleged efforts to fire Mueller via former White House counsel Donald McGahn and then to "falsify evidence" about that effort, as well as Trump's efforts to limit the scope of Mueller’s investigation to exclude his conduct and to prevent witnesses from cooperating with investigators probing him and his campaign.

McQuade has questioned Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to conclude that Trump hadn't violated any laws after Mueller found it inappropriate to say whether Trump committed obstruction of justice.

She also has suggested that Mueller investigated to preserve evidence for Congress to consider the president's misconduct and potentially take up impeachment.

"If Mueller always knew he couldn’t charge Trump, then why even investigate? Mueller told us: to charge others (37 in fact), and to preserve evidence for future prosecutors and for Congress, which can hold presidents accountable through impeachment," McQuade wrote after Mueller's public statement last month.

If Mueller always knew he couldn’t charge Trump, then why even investigate? Mueller told us: to charge others (37

in fact), and to preserve evidence for future prosecutors and for Congress, which can hold presidents accountable through impeachment. https://t.co/ZhCDVpARjs — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 1, 2019

She has also criticized Trump for downplaying Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying "Trump’s failure to protect our country from future attacks is his biggest betrayal."

Also scheduled to appear on Monday's panel are another former prosecutor, Joyce White Vance of Alabama, and John Malcolm, a legal expert from the Heritage Foundation.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/10/mcquade-congress-trump-obstructed-justice/1409303001/