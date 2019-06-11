Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the front-runner in the Democratic field of presidential candidates. Candidates will face-off on two nights in July at debates in Detroit's Fox Theatre. (Photo: Paul Vernon, AP)

Democrats' second presidential primary debate will be held at Detroit's Fox Theatre in late July.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee confirmed the venue Tuesday.

The debate will be broadcast live in prime-time on CNN over two nights, July 30 and 31, with as many as 10 candidates participating each night.

The DNC has planned its first debate for Miami in June, also over two consecutive nights.

The party has said the face-offs for each evening will be determined at random "to provide each candidate with a fair opportunity to make his or her case to a large, national audience."

So far, more than 20 Democrats have entered the presidential field.

President Donald Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016 — the first time a Republican had carried the state since 1988. Michigan is poised again to be a battleground in 2020.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/11/fox-theatre-hosts-democratic-primary-debate/1417368001/