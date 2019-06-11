Fox Theatre to host second Democratic primary debate in July
Democrats' second presidential primary debate will be held at Detroit's Fox Theatre in late July.
A spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee confirmed the venue Tuesday.
The debate will be broadcast live in prime-time on CNN over two nights, July 30 and 31, with as many as 10 candidates participating each night.
The DNC has planned its first debate for Miami in June, also over two consecutive nights.
The party has said the face-offs for each evening will be determined at random "to provide each candidate with a fair opportunity to make his or her case to a large, national audience."
So far, more than 20 Democrats have entered the presidential field.
President Donald Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016 — the first time a Republican had carried the state since 1988. Michigan is poised again to be a battleground in 2020.
mburke@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.