Where Michigan lawmakers stand on Trump impeachment
Two members -- one Democrat, one Republican -- of Michigan's 14 members of the U.S. House want impeachment hearings
The Detroit News
Published 10:08 a.m. ET June 11, 2019
Two of Michigan's 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives say they want to begin impeachment hearings.
The rest of the representatives oppose impeachment, though most Democrats want to hold more investigative hearings into President Donald Trump's conduct during the campaign and in office.
Support impeachment:
Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit
Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township
Oppose impeachment:
Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden
Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland
John Moolenaar, R-Midland
Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet
Tim Walberg, R-Tipton
Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph
Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn
Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township
Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield
Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township
Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly
Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills
