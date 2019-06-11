Only two members of Michigan's representatives in the U.S. House are openly calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump: Democrat Rahida Tlaib and Republican Justin Amash. (Photo: AP and official photos)

Two of Michigan's 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives say they want to begin impeachment hearings.

The rest of the representatives oppose impeachment, though most Democrats want to hold more investigative hearings into President Donald Trump's conduct during the campaign and in office.

Support impeachment:

Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit

Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township

Oppose impeachment:

Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden

Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland

John Moolenaar, R-Midland

Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet

Tim Walberg, R-Tipton

Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph

Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn

Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township

Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield

Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township

Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly

Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills

