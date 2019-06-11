LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Two of Michigan's 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives say they want to begin impeachment hearings.

The rest of the representatives oppose impeachment, though most Democrats want to hold more investigative hearings into President Donald Trump's conduct during the campaign and in office.

Support impeachment:

Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit

Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township

Oppose impeachment:

Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden

 Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland

John Moolenaar, R-Midland

 Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet

Tim Walberg, R-Tipton

Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph

 Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn

Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township

 Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield

Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township

Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly

Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills

