President Donald Trump said former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders or Senator Elizabeth Warren are most likely to become the Democratic 2020 presidential nominee.

Trump, speaking on Fox News on Friday, escalated his attack on Biden, saying “everybody knows that Joe Biden does not have what it takes" and that former vice president struggles to attract crowds to his rallies.

Trump also said he doesn’t see Senator Kamala Harris or South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as grabbing the nomination. Buttigieg "is a joke," he said.

Biden is leading in national polls of Democratic candidates, while Warren has been gaining against Sanders, vying for second place.

