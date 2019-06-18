Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence speaks at the NAACP 64th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at Cobo Center. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Washington — Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence has decided to back an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump's conduct.

Lawrence of Southfield is the latest in a series of Democrats to call for an impeachment inquiry since Trump said last week “there isn’t anything wrong” with accepting information on a campaign opponent from foreigners.

In addition to Lawrence, Michigan Democratic Reps. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township; Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; and Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, also have said they support starting impeachment proceedings, along with about 60 other House Democrats.

Rep. Justin Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, last month broke with Trump and endorsed impeachment, becoming the only Republican lawmaker in Congress to do so.

Lawrence in a statement Tuesday highlighted Trump's efforts to impede congressional probes and referenced former special counsel Robert Mueller's report describing incidents in which Trump potentially obstructed justice by trying to end or alter the scope of the investigation.

"That coupled with his recent admission during a network interview that he sees nothing wrong with accepting assistance from a foreign entity, leaves me no choice but to now request that this body proceed with the process of conducting an impeachment inquiry," Lawrence said.

“This administration has made every attempt to prevent this Congress from performing its constitutional duties of official oversight," she added.

“The Trump administration is challenging the power of a co-equal branch of the U.S. government, the Congress. An impeachment inquiry would allow us to obtain access to the documentation and perform the oversight required to fulfill our constitutional duties. No one, not even this president, is above the law.”

A recent survey found Michigan voters oppose House lawmakers launching impeachment proceedings.

The Glengariff Group poll conducted May 28-30 of 600 likely voters found that nearly 53% are opposed to the U.S. House starting impeachment hearings, while about 40% support impeaching Trump.

"If we impeach him, he still is sitting in the White House, because the Senate has to act, says @RepLawrence.



"Our democracy is bigger than Donald Trump, and we need to act," she says, adding that Trump "is not the King of the United States of America."https://t.co/IaIJ3p7O2Qpic.twitter.com/41rg7F2j3H — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 12, 2019

