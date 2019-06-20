Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her first keynote address as governor at the Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday on Mackinac Island. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)

Lansing — An unmoored Canadian freighter that dropped its anchor near a natural gas pipeline in the Detroit River earlier this week reinforces the need to get the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline out of the Great Lakes, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

While Canadian officials are leading the investigation into the Monday evening incident on the Detroit River, state officials confirmed the anchor did not actually strike the pipeline, operated by Kinder Morgan of Texas.

The pipeline was “de-energized” as a precaution, but “there is no known contact or rupture,” said Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The Windsor Star reported the Detroit River’s Canadian shipping channel was temporarily closed Monday after ropes tying the 730-foot freighter to shore snapped in Sandwich town, which is across from Zug Island in Detroit.

The ship, owned by the Algoma Central Corp., was reportedly carrying 25,000 tons of gravel and dropped its anchor when it became unmoored.

The anchor dropped about 100 feet downstream from the pipeline but did not strike it, nor was it “lodged between” two pipelines as suspected when crews were initially unable to drag it back on board, Greenberg said.

Crew aboard the freighter did not know where the pipeline was located and ended up cutting the line but left the anchor in place “out of an abundance of caution,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Canadian National Energy Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the agency is leading the response plan and is expected to oversee re-energizing of the pipelines.

U.S. Coast Guard officials had downplayed the nature of the incident earlier Thursday, but the state had received mixed signals about the severity of the incident and whether there had been an anchor strike

Whitmer referenced the scare in an interview with reporters about the state’s ongoing stalemate with Enbridge Energy, the Canadian oil giant that owns the 66-year-old Line 5 oil and gas dual pipeline that run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

An inadvertent anchor strike in April 2018 left minor dents in the pipeline and ruptured nearby transmission cables that ended up leaking roughly 800 gallons of dielectric mineral oil.

The incident caused more than $100 million in damage and exacerbated fears of a Line 5 rupture, which environmentalists warn could be devastating to the Great Lakes.

The Detroit River scare “just confirms for me that we have to take this very seriously, and an oil pipeline going through the Straits of Mackinac is an incredibly risky thing to do,” Whitmer said. “We’ve got to move forward in protecting the Great Lakes.”

Enbridge sued the state earlier this month in an attempt to force compliance with an agreement brokered under former Gov. Rick Snyder to move Line 5 into a new tunnel beneath the lake bed, a project the company has promised to pay for.

The Whitmer administration has blocked any state participation on the project since a late March legal opinion by Attorney General Dana Nessel, who deemed the enabling legislation unconstitutional.

Nessel has vowed to try to shut down the Straits pipeline if Whitmer is unable to negotiate a deal with Enbridge by the end of June.

Enbridge has denied that it walked away from the negotiating table with Whitmer, who wants a faster construction timeline for the tunnel and a date certain for Line 5 removal.

“They could come back (to the table). We’ll see,” Whitmer said Thursday. “But I want that line out of the water.”

Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said the Detroit River incident is further evidence of “the tunnel being the solution” for Line 5 going forward.

“It would be completely protected from any kind of anchor issue being 100 feet below the ground,” he said.

There have not been any new developments in the stalled negotiations with the Whitmer administration, and there are not any planned talks “scheduled at the moment,” Duffy said

The governor said her staff has not had any contact with Enbridge in recent days but noted she has talked Line 5 with state legislators and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who she sat down with last weekend at the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers 2019 Leadership Summit in Milwaukee.

The Toledo Blade reported Tuesday that officials at the East Toledo refinery in Ohio fear that a Line 5 shutdown could force closure of their operation, which is reliant on crude oil delivered by the pipeline.

Line 5 also helps supply Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with a large share of the propane residents use to heat their homes in winter. Whitmer recently created a task force to study Upper Peninsula energy alternatives in the event of a Line 5 shutdown.

