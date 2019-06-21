Hunter Kurtz was confirmed by the Senate to serve as an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Photo: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Mitch Miller)

Washington — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a former Detroit housing official to lead the federal office that manages over 3,000 housing authorities across the country.

Hunter Kurtz was approved late Thursday to be assistant secretary of public and Indian housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

His office also administers the country's largest rent-subsidy voucher program, known as Section 8, which assists 2.2 million families.

“This is truly an incredible job and I am honored to be in a position to help house millions of families each and every day," Kurtz said in a statement.

He was first nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2017 and renominated in January after the new Congress convened.

Kurtz previously served as principal deputy secretary for public and Indian housing and served in the White House as deputy chief of staff at the Council of Economic Advisers.

In Detroit, he worked for the city's Department of Housing and Revitalization as deputy director.

“Hunter brings a great deal of experience and expertise to his work at HUD," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

"He is passionate about alleviating poverty in this country, and I know HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the people we serve will benefit from his leadership."

Kurtz, a Pennsylvania native, has a degree in government from Hamilton College. He and his family live in Michigan, a spokesman said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

