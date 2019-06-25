Michigan’s Supreme Court on Jan. 1, 2019: L-R by row from top, justices Brian Zahra, Richard Bernstein, Megan Cavanagh, Elizabeth Clement, David Viviano, Bridget Mary McCormack and chief justice Stephen Markman. (Photo: Rod Sanford, Special to The Detroit News)

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider a high-stakes case that tests the limits of the state’s constitutional ban on using public taxpayer money to support private school education.

At issue is funding approved by Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature in 2016 to reimburse religious and other non-public schools for state mandates that do not directly support student education.

Public school advocates argue the spending is a “slippery slope” and sued the state in 2017 over an initial $2.5 million appropriation to reimburse private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements.

A divided Court of Appeals panel upheld the spending in October 2018, ruling the state can reimburse private schools for “incidental” costs that do not support a “primary” function critical to the school's existence or result in “excessive religious entanglement.”

Plaintiffs challenged that ruling, and the state Supreme Court on Tuesday granted their application for leave to appeal.

In doing so, Justice Stephen Markman said allowing the state funding plan to proceed “would perhaps be in tension with the Establishment Clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which generally prohibits government support for religious institutions.

But prohibiting the funding “would perhaps be in tension with the Free Exercise Clause,” which prohibits the government from limiting religious beliefs or rituals, he wrote in the order.

Markman urged attorneys who will file briefs in the case to explore the implications of a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Missouri violated the free exercise rights of a Missouri church by denying playground resurfacing grants to religious entities.

“This Court owes the parties, and the people of this state, a final decision in this case that fairly considers all inextricably connected issues,” Markman wrote, noting it has been three years since the initial appropriation.

The Michigan Supreme Court does not announce the positions of each justice when issuing appeals orders, but Markman chose to explain his decision in a concurring opinion.

Justice Beth Clement did not participate because of her past role as chief legal counsel to former Gov. Rick Snyder, who approved the initial spending but acknowledged legal uncertainty about the private school reimbursements.

Snyder requested an advisory opinion from the state Supreme Court in October 2016, but justices declined his request at that time.

Whether the spending is “ultimately sustained, or nullified, it is long past time that this Court, the highest of our state, determine decisively which of these outcomes is warranted, so that the product of our legislative process is no longer maintained in limbo,” Markman wrote in the Tuesday order.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, which is party to the suit, welcomed the Supreme Court review and urged justices to reinstate an original ruling by Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens, who had called the private school mandate reimbursement funding unconstitutional.

"Our constitution could not be clearer on this issue: public money should only be spent on public schools," ACLU of Michigan deputy legal director Dan Korobkin said in a statement.

"Not only is this attempt to fund parochial and private schools unconstitutional, it diverts tax dollars from the public schools they're intended to fund at precisely the time when our public schools need resources the most,"

Representatives for private school groups that pushed for the state mandate reimbursemenfunding were not immediately available for comment.

The Michigan Constitution prohibits the state from appropriating public monies or property to "directly or indirectly to aid or maintain any private, denominational or other nonpublic, pre-elementary, elementary, or secondary school."

Courts have interpreted the state constitution to bar support for general educational programs unless the main effect is to further a “substantial” governmental purpose.

